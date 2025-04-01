Former Red Bull man makes his thoughts known on joining Sauber/Audi's F1 program

Former Red Bull man Jonathan Wheatley shared his first thoughts as Sauber Team Principal on Tuesday, sharing his excitement about joining up with the team for the Japanese Grand Prix this week. The Briton will be making his debut with his new team at Suzuka during the third round of the 2025 F1 season.

Jonathan Wheatley spent seven years as the Sporting Director at Red Bull Racing, having been in the role from 2018 to 2024. But the 56-year-old had been at the Milton Keynes-based team since 2006, in his role as Team Manager up until his promotion in 2018.

In August 2024, it was announced that Wheatley would be leaving the team after an almost two-decade-long tenure, and joining the Sauber/Audi project as the Team Principal from 2025 onwards. After completing his gardening leave with his former employers, Wheatley will now begin in his new role from April 1.

Sauber confirmed on Tuesday that the Briton will be flying over to Japan later this week for his first outing with the team via a press release. They also shared his first statement since begin his new duties.

"After spending time meeting our employees at the factory in Hinwil, I am excited to join the team at the historic Suzuka Circuit for my first race and get working on our plans for this season and beyond." [via the Sauber Group]

Since 2024, several key personnel have departed the Austrian team, which includes Wheatley and legendary designer Adrian Newey. While Wheatley received a promotion of sorts at Sauber, Newey has joined Aston Martin as Managing Technical Partner and a shareholder in the team's F1 operation.

Other key members such as Will Courtenay and Rob Marshall also left in 2024, with both joining up with the Austrian team's direct rivals, McLaren.

Red Bull reveal their special white livery for the Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing reveal their Japanese GP 2025 livery [Image via Instagram/redbullracing]

Red Bull have revealed their special white livery, which they will be running during this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix. The livery is meant as a special Honda tribute and is a throwback to the RB16B, which was used at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix.

After a few days of teasing their fans, "The White Bull" was finally revealed for the race at Suzuka, as the Austrian team honored their partnership with engine suppliers Honda.

"The White Bull returns 🤍 Presenting our livery for the #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵"

The livery design has been inspired by the RB16 B, which was also meant as a Honda tribute but was run at the Turkish Grand Prix in 2021, as the race at Suzuka was canceled during that year.

This also marks Yuki Tsunoda's debut with Red Bull, as the 24-year-old will become the first Japanese driver to drive for the team at his home Grand Prix. Tsunoda is heavily backed by Honda, and reports have also suggested that the Japanese company had a huge say in getting him the Red Bull seat.

