Former Sauber director reportedly working with Lewis Hamilton to start off racing venture in MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton is known to have a keen interest in owning a MotoGP team. Now, to turn his ambition into a reality, former Sauber director Alunni Bravi has reportedly joined forces with the Briton.

Hamilton is a seven-time F1 champion and is one of the most recognized motorsport figures worldwide. Moreover, his involvement in the field of sports has been increasing exponentially.

The Englishman owns a team in Extreme-E (X44), an-all electric series that modernizes the essence of rallying. Now, the 39-year-old is eyeing to get his name etched as a MotoGP team owner. He is rumored to be in talks with Gresini Racing MotoGP team, with his plans to own a team in the series expected to come to fruition.

Trending

On the other hand, with Sauber's former director's exit from the Hinwill-based team has sparked some reports. The Italian is understood to be looking for new challenges in his professional life.

Subsequently, Hamilton's MotoGP bid could be the challenge that Bravi is looking for. According to Italian publication, Gazzetta dello Sport, the 50-year-old has partnered with the Briton to make the latter's dream a reality.

However, there is no confirmation regarding when Lewis Hamilton could get his team on the MotoGP grid. He is currently understood to be focusing on his move to Ferrari, where he is set to race for a few more years.

Lewis Hamilton could possibly take over KTM's dwindling MotoGP operation

Lewis Hamilton - Grand Prix Of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

While Lewis Hamilton eyes up to buy a MotoGP team, his best bet is possibly lying in front of him. KTM recently announced insolvency, as the Austrian manufacturer had been struggling with its piling liabilities on the business front.

The team is understood to be in danger and its motorsport director is aware of it. Pit Beirer subsequently stated that the discussions regarding a sale to Hamilton was on the board with concrete discussions taking place between the two parties.

"All I can say is that we have had very interesting discussions with his management. It is no secret that Lewis Hamilton is interested in MotoGP and is thinking about having his own team. There are concrete discussions here too," Pit Beirer said (as quoted by SPEEDWEEK).

Anyhow, KTM would be in dire need of an influx of cash. And it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback