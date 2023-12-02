Former title contender snubs Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in choice for best F1 racer

Former title contender Robert Kubica has picked Fernando Alonso over Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as his best F1 racer. The Polish racer competed for the title in 2008 when he raced for BMW. With the German brand switching their attention early to the 2009 regulations, he dropped off the reckoning.

The title would go to Hamilton after a year-long battle with Felipe Massa. Robert Kubica would never again reach those heights again, as his career was cut short by an accident in 2010.

Talking about the current generation of drivers, the Polish native picked Alonso over reigning champion Max Verstappen and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. On the Gurulandia podcast, Kubica said:

“In an uncompetitive car, yes. In my opinion, Alonso is the strongest of everyone even with an uncompetitive car.”

Even Alonso's boss at Aston Martin, Mike Krack, had said that the team was blown away by the level at which the Spaniard performed this season:

“I think as a team we were blown away from the first day until today. To be honest with you I always thought it was a bit the honeymoon months in the beginning, but I’m quite happy that we have managed to extend the honeymoon a bit longer."

He added:

“I think we have received a remarkable team player, constructive at all times, especially when it was difficult. When the car was more competitive, it’s obviously easier to be constructive. But the true qualities came out (later).”

Lewis Hamilton on Max Verstappen's dominance in 2023

In an interview with The Race, Lewis Hamilton talked about the dominance Max Verstappen showed this season. He said that the Red Bull driver hardly broke a sweat all season:

“You can go through the lap times and some of the data from Max; he is just chilling at the front more often than not. I don't think he has broken a sweat during the year. Even when we were chasing him in Austin, I don't think he was sweating."

He added:

"I think he was just able to control it. And when you are in that position where you have performance and can back off, the car goes further. The tyres go longer and you are in a sweet spot, and it is amazing to be in that place. Ultimately, they have done an amazing job and worked and deserve it.”

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battled it out in 2021 for the drivers' title. Since that season, though, the Red Bull driver has enjoyed massive success while Hamilton has gone winless.