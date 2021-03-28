Formula 1 2021: Bahrain Grand Prix results 

The 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix was an absolute classic, featuring an epic duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the race win. The seven-time world champion held his nerves to keep the flying Dutchman at bay and eventually win his 95th Grand Prix. The win was made sweeter for Mercedes as Valtteri took P3 and the point for the fastest lap of the race.

The Bahrain Grand Prix had thrilling battles throughout the grid. In the midfield, it was a great race for McLaren as Lando Norris finished P4 as the 'best of the rest'. The Brit held back Sergio Perez in P5 who started the race from the pit-lane after suffering problems with the car during the formation lap.

It was also a fabulous showing from Yuki Tsunoda, who finished P9 to score two points on his Formula 1 debut.

The Bahrain Grand Prix provided one of the best season-openers in recent history and was a fantastic way to kick start the 2021 Formula 1 season.

2021 Bahrain Grand Prix race results

Below is the final race classification for the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix:

1 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 44 Mercedes-AMG Petronas

2 Max Verstappen (NED) 33 Red Bull Racing Honda

3 Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 77 Mercedes-AMG Petronas

Advertisement

4 Lando Norris (GBR) 04 McLaren Mercedes

5 Sergio Perez (MEX) 11 Red Bull Racing Honda

6 Charles Leclerc (MON) 16 Scuderia Ferrari

7 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 03 McLaren Honda

8 Carlos Sainz (ESP) 55 Scuderia Ferrari

9 Yuki Tsunoda (JAP) 22 Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda

10 Lance Stroll (CAN) 18 Aston Martin F1 Team

11 Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 07 Alfa Romeo Racing

12 Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 99 Alfa Romeo Racing

13 Esteban Ocon (FRA) 31 Alpine F1 Team

14 George Russell (GBR) 63 Williams Racing

15 Sebastian Vettel (GER) 05 Aston Martin F1 Team

16 Mick Schumacher (GER) 47 Haas F1 Team

DNF Pierre Gasly (FRA) 10 Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda

DNF Nicolas Latifi (CAN) 06 Williams Racing

DNF Fernando Alonso (ESP) 14 Alpine F1 Team

DNF Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 09 Haas F1 Team

Coming up after the Bahrain Grand Prix

Following the Bahrain Grand Prix, we now have a three-week break before Formula 1 returns to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.