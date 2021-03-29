Formula 1 2021: Championship table after the Bahrain Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 season got off to a flying start in Bahrain. In a close battle between Hamilton and Verstappen, it was the reigning seven-time world champion who came out on top, narrowly beating the Dutchman by a margin of 0.745 seconds.

This win gave Lewis his 95th Grand Prix victory and an early lead in the championship standings. The Brit took 25 points as the race winner. The driver with the fastest lap of the race gets an additional point. Max Verstappen held the fastest lap until Valtteri Bottas pitted for fresh rubber and snatched the point on the final lap of the race.

Apart from the fastest lap award, Formula 1 also has two awards that aren't worthy of points. These include the DHL Fastest Pit Stop award, which unsurprisingly went to Red Bull for their 1.93-second pit stop.

They also have the Formula 1 Driver of the Day award, which is voted for by viewers. The honor went to Red Bull's Sergio Perez after his impressive finish in P5 following an electrical fault on the formation lap which forced him to start from the pit lane.

Formula 1 Drivers Championship standings

Here are the championship standings after round one:

1 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 44 Mercedes-AMG Petronas 25 points

2 Max Verstappen (NED) 33 Red Bull Racing Honda 18

3 Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 77 Mercedes-AMG Petronas 16 (1 additional point for fastest lap)

4 Lando Norris (GBR) 04 McLaren Mercedes 12

5 Sergio Perez (MEX) 11 Red Bull Racing Honda 10

6 Charles Leclerc (MON) 16 Scuderia Ferrari 8

7 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 03 McLaren Mercedes 6

8 Carlos Sainz (ESP) 55 Scuderia Ferrari 4

9 Yuki Tsunoda (JAP) 22 Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 2

10 Lance Stroll (CAN) 18 Aston Martin F1 Team 1

11 Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 07 Alfa Romeo Racing 0

12 Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 99 Alfa Romeo Racing 0

13 Esteban Ocon (FRA) 31 Alpine F1 Team 0

14 George Russell (GBR) 63 Williams Racing 0

15 Sebastian Vettel (GER) 05 Aston Martin F1 Team 0

16 Mick Schumacher (GER) 47 Haas F1 Team 0

DNF Pierre Gasly (FRA) 10 Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 0

DNF Nicolas Latifi (CAN) 06 Williams Racing 0

DNF Fernando Alonso (ESP) 14 Alpine F1 Team 0

DNF Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 09 Haas F1 Team 0

When you end your country's long wait for an F1 points finish in your very first race 👀🇯🇵



What a debut from @yukitsunoda07 🙌#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 @AlphaTauriF1 pic.twitter.com/2eRyMtIGI5 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2021

Formula 1 Constructors Championship standings

Out of the 10 teams on the grid, only 4 did not manage to score a point in the Bahrain Grand Prix. Here's how the standings look after Sunday's race:

1 Mercedes-AMG Petronas 41 points

2 Red Bull Racing Honda 28

3 McLaren Mercedes 18

4 Scuderia Ferrari 12

5 Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 2

6 Aston Martin F1 Team 1

7 Alfa Romeo Racing 0

8 Alpine F1 Team 0

9 Williams Racing 0

10 Haas F1 Team 0