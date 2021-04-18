Formula 1 2021: Championship table after the Imola Grand Prix

The 2021 Imola Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen and Red Bull win their first race of the 2021 Formula 1 season. The Dutchman had a comfortable afternoon at Imola which saw him take the checkered flag by a mammoth 22-second margin from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

It was an impressive performance by Verstappen. After dominating and still not winning in Bahrain, the win at the Imola Grand Prix will be even sweeter for the Dutchman and Red Bull. This was Verstappen's first win and podium at an Italian race. Meanwhile, for Red Bull's engine manufacturer Honda, it was their first win at Imola since 1991, marking a significant historical weekend for the team.

Returning Honda to the 🔝 step in Imola for the first time since Ayrton Senna in 1991 🏆🤝 #PoweredByHonda pic.twitter.com/bnMtqD6eYo — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) April 18, 2021

Despite having a near-perfect Imola Grand Prix, Verstappen did not get the additional point of the fastest lap. The DHL Fastest Lap award went to Lewis Hamilton. The Briton set a 1:16:702 on lap 60.

Apart from the fastest lap, Formula 1 also has an unofficial award that doesn't yield any points, the F1 Driver of the Day. Viewers nominate the winner of this award. The Driver of the Day for the Imola Grand Prix was McLaren's Lando Norris. The young British driver secured McLaren's first podium of the 2021 season by finishing P3.

Formula 1 Drivers' Championship after the Imola Grand Prix

Here are the championship standings after round two:

1 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 44 Mercedes-AMG Petronas 44 points

2 Max Verstappen (NED) 33 Red Bull Racing Honda 43

3 Lando Norris (GBR) 04 McLaren Mercedes 27

4 Charles Leclerc (MON) 16 Scuderia Ferrari 20

5 Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 77 Mercedes-AMG Petronas 16

6 Carlos Sainz (ESP) 55 Scuderia Ferrari 14

7 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 03 McLaren Mercedes 14

8 Sergio Perez (MEX) 11 Red Bull Racing Honda 10

9 Lance Stroll (CAN) 18 Aston Martin F1 Team 7

10 Pierre Gasly (FRA) 10 Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 4

11 Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 07 Alfa Romeo Racing 2

12 Yuki Tsunoda (JAP) 22 Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 2

13 Esteban Ocon (FRA) 31 Alpine F1 Team 1

14 Fernando Alonso (ESP) 14 Alpine F1 Team 0

15 Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 99 Alfa Romeo Racing 0

16 George Russell (GBR) 63 Williams Racing 0

17 Sebastian Vettel (GER) 05 Aston Martin F1 Team 0

18 Nicolas Latifi (CAN) 06 Williams Racing 0

19 Mick Schumacher (GER) 47 Haas F1 0

20 Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 09 Haas F1 0

Formula 1 Constructors' Championship after the Imola Grand Prix:

1 Mercedes-AMG Petronas 60 points

2 Red Bull Racing Honda 53

3 McLaren Mercedes 41

4 Scuderia Ferrari 34

5 Aston Martin F1 Team 7

6 Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 6

7 Alfa Romeo Racing 2

8 Alpine F1 Team 1

9 Williams Racing 0

10 Haas F1 Team 0