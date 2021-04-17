Formula 1 2021: Grid lineup for Sunday's Imola Grand Prix

The 2021 Imola Grand Prix has all the ingredients to be a classic after Lewis Hamilton beat both the Red Bulls to secure pole position for Sunday's main event. The seven-time world champion set a blistering 1:14:411 to clinch pole position for the Imola Grand Prix. There was a personal milestone for Hamilton too as it was the 99th pole position of his glittering career.

Red Bull are close behind the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. To the surprise of many, Red Bull's new signing Sergio Perez beat his teammate Max Verstappen to qualify on the front row. The Mexican was a mere 0.035 seconds behind Hamilton. Max Verstappen came third, being only 0.087 seconds behind the pole time.

The Imola Grand Prix is the home race for Scuderia Ferrari and the Prancing Horse had a mixed bag of qualifying. Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc qualified in an impressive P4 but his teammate Carlos Sainz was in a lowly P11.

Valtteri Bottas was the biggest loser from the qualifying session. The Finn never got going in Q3 and qualified P8. Lando Norris was another driver who lacked luck in Q3. The young Briton was P2 before his lap time was deleted due to exceeding track limits. The Imola Grand Prix looks promising for Williams, who had both their cars qualify for the Q2 session.

Imola Grand Prix starting grid lineup

Below is the lineup for the Imola Grand Prix race on April 18th at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari:

1 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 44 Mercedes AMG Petronas

2 Sergio Perez (MEX) 11 Red Bull Racing Honda

3 Max Verstappen (NED) 33 Red Bull Racing Honda

4 Charles Leclerc (MON) 16 Scuderia Ferrari

5 Pierre Gasly (FRA) 10 Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda

6 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 03 McLaren Mercedes

7 Lando Norris (GBR) 04 McLaren Mercedes

8 Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 77 Mercedes AMG Petronas

9 Esteban Ocon (FRA) 31 Alpine F1 Team

10 Lance Stroll (CAN) 18 Aston Martin F1 Team

11 Carlos Sainz (ESP) 55 Scuderia Ferrari

12 George Russell (GBR) 63 Williams Racing

13 Sebastian Vettel (GER) 05 Aston Martin F1 Team

14 Nicolas Latifi (CAN) 06 Williams Racing

15 Fernando Alonso (ESP) 14 Alpine F1 Racing

16 Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 07 Alfa Romeo Racing

17 Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 99 Alfa Romeo Racing

18 Mick Schumacher (GER) 47 Haas F1

19 Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 09 Haas F1

20 Yuki Tsunoda (JAP) 22 Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda