Formula 1 2021: Imola Grand Prix results

The Imola Grand Prix had absolutely everything. Rain, spins, red flags and amazing wheel-to-wheel action between the drivers. Eventually, it was Red Bull's Max Verstappen who took the checkered flag at the Imola Grand Prix, registering his first win of the 2021 season. It was a comfortable win for Max Verstappen, who controlled the race after the red flag, finishing 22 seconds ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

YESSSSS, MAXXXX!! 🙌 A classy drive in tough conditions from @Max33Verstappen to claim our first victory of the season! 💪 #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #ChargeOn 🤘 pic.twitter.com/6ZLsql12Pd — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) April 18, 2021

The Imola Grand Prix had a wet start. However, Verstappen had an amazing getaway from P3 and was led the race at the end of lap 1. Since then, the Dutchman never looked back. The race produced a red flag at lap 33 after George Russell collided with Valtteri Bottas while trying to overtake the Mercedes from the outside.

Verstappen was in complete control following the restart. After defending against a flying McLaren of Lando Norris, the Dutchman went unchallenged and cruised to the checkered flag.

Lewis Hamilton came home in second place but it wasn't smooth sailing for the seven-time world champion. While trying to overtake Verstappen, Hamilton made an uncharacteristic error at the Tosa corner which dropped him down to P8.

The Imola Grand Prix had a thrilling end as well. Lando Norris defended bravely from Hamilton and then against Charles Leclerc to finish P3, giving McLaren their first podium in 2021.

2021 Imola Grand Prix race results

Below is the final race classification for the 2021 Imola Grand Prix:

1 Max Verstappen (NED) 33 Red Bull Racing Honda

2 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 44 Mercedes-AMG Petronas

3 Lando Norris (GBR) 04 McLaren Mercedes

4 Charles Leclerc (MON) 16 Scuderia Ferrari

5 Carlos Sainz (ESP) 55 Scuderia Ferrari

6 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 03 McLaren Mercedes

7 Lance Stroll (CAN) 18 Aston Martin F1 Team

8 Pierre Gasly (FRA) 10 Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda

9 Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 07 Alfa Romeo Racing

10 Esteban Ocon (FRA) 31 Alpine F1 Team

11 Fernando Alonso (ESP) 14 Alpine F1 Team

12 Sergio Perez (MEX) 11 Red Bull Racing Honda

13 Yuki Tsunoda (JAP) 22 Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda

14 Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 99 Alfa Romeo Racing

15 (DNF) Sebastian Vettel (GER) 05 Aston Martin F1 Team

16 Mick Schumacher (GER) 47 Haas F1

17 Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 09 Haas F1

DNF Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 77 Mercedes-AMG Petronas

DNF George Russell (GBR) 63 Williams Racing

DNF Nicolas Latifi (CAN) 06 Williams Racing

Coming up after the Imola Grand Prix

Following the Imola Grand Prix, we now have a two-week break before Formula 1 returns to Portimao for the Portuguese Grand Prix.