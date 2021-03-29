Formula 1 2021: Is there a race this weekend?

The 2021 Formula 1 season is finally up and running. The season-opener Bahrain Grand Prix on the 28th of March caught the imagination of fans worldwide. Spectacular racing action across the grid made for a breathtaking 56 laps around the Bahrain International Circuit. Lewis Hamilton took the checkered flag, edging out Max Verstappen by 0.745 seconds. The win gave the seven-time world champion his 95th Grand Prix victory.

Is there a Formula 1 race this weekend?

After the massive success of the Bahrain Grand Prix, fans are eager to watch another thrilling race. Unfortunately, Formula 1 fans across the world will have to wait three weeks for the next Grand Prix event.

The next race on the Formula 1 calendar is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. It was only last season that Imola returned to the calendar and Formula 1 has decided to race there once again after positive reviews from drivers and fans alike.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will take place from the 16th to the 18th of April 2021. Unlike last season, there will be three practice sessions at the track, two on Friday and one on Saturday. These will be followed by the qualifying session on Saturday, the 17th of April 2021. The race will take place on Sunday, the 18th of April 2021.

A good step forward but we all want more. Imola next 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/ITyKkxIHNZ — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 28, 2021

When to watch the next race?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race will take place on 18th April 2021, at 15:00 PM local (Central-European) time. The race usually lasts for two hours, barring any yellow or red flags.

For fans in the UK, the race begins at 2 PM BST.

For viewers in the United States, the race will begin at 9 AM Eastern Time.

For fans in India, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starts at 6:30 PM IST.