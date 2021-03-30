Mercedes sign 5-year sponsorship deal with TeamViewer

Days after winning the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG Petronas have struck a five-year sponsorship deal with German tech giants, TeamViewer. The deal means the TeamViewer logo will have a permanent place on the cars of the Mercedes' Formula 1 and Formula E team. The logo will also appear on the racing suits of both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Who are TeamViewer, Mercedes' new sponsors?

TeamViewer are based in Göppingen, a small town in south-west Germany. They were founded in 2005 and are a technology company specializing in providing software that allows for remote access to computers. TeamViewer has been installed in over 2.5 billion devices. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing countless companies to start remote jobs, the German company's product has never been more relevant.

TeamViewer recently made the news after securing a sponsorship deal with English football giants Manchester United. The team announced the Göppingen-based company as their new shirt sponsor from the 2021-22 season onwards. Similar to their deal with Mercedes, TeamViewer's sponsorship with Manchester United also runs for five years.

Singing Manchester United and Mercedes will expand the reach of the German company to over 1 billion people worldwide as the two teams are extremely famous in their respective sports.