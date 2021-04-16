Formula 1 2021: Where to watch Imola Grand Prix qualifying session? Time, TV schedule & live stream - 17th April, 2021

Round 2 of the 2021 Formula 1 season takes us to Italy for the Imola Grand Prix. The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari will host a race for the second year in a row. The track returned to the Formula 1 calendar last season for the first time since 2006.

The Imola Grand Prix is set to take place on the 18th of April 2021. As always, three practice sessions and a qualifying session will precede the main event. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, after the final practice session of the weekend.

Qualifying is going to play a major role in determining the outcome of the race. The Imola Grand Prix is notorious for minimal overtaking opportunities. The circuit only has one DRS zone, so fans shouldn't expect much overtaking. The circuit is extremely narrow, making wheel-to-wheel action nearly impossible. This means track position is key. Teams will optimize their cars for qualifying, as it could decide the starting and finishing order for the Imola Grand Prix.

Judging by Friday's practice sessions, Mercedes and Red Bull will, once again, be extremely close to each other. Max Verstappen will be determined to perform well this weekend, after suffering a tire failure at the track last season. He also lost out to Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain, despite having the faster car. The Dutchman will look to make amends and kick start his championship challenge at the Imola Grand Prix.

When is the Imola Grand Prix qualifying?

The qualifying session for the Imola Grand Prix is going to take place on 17th April 2021, at 13:00 PM local (CET) time. The qualifying session lasts for 45 minutes. Q1 takes up 18 minutes, Q2 takes 15 minutes and Q3 is 12 minutes long.

For fans in the UK, the qualifying session begins at 1 PM BST.

For viewers in the United States, qualifying will begin at 8 AM Eastern Time.

For fans in India, qualifying begins at 5:30 PM IST.

TV schedule for Imola Grand Prix qualifying

Just like every season, the Imola Grand Prix qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the United Kingdom, the coverage for which will begin at 12 noon BST with a 60 minute build-up show.

In India, qualifying will be broadcast on Star Sports 3. Indian fans can also live stream the event on Disney + Hotstar. Coverage begins at 5:25 PM.

In the United States, qualifying will be shown live on ESPN 2 from 8 AM Eastern Time.

All Formula 1 sessions are also available on f1tv.com in selected countries.

