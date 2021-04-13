BREAKING NEWS: Formula 1 adjust timings for Imola Grand Prix weekend

Formula 1 have changed the schedule and timings for the Imola Grand Prix weekend in homage to the passing away of the Duke of Edinburgh. The sport has made sure that their session timings do not clash with the funeral procession of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday 17th April 2021. As a mark of respect, Formula 1 will change the timings for the qualifying session and the preceding practice session.

What are the revised timings put out by Formula 1?

Formula 1 announced that Qualifying will take place between 2 and 3pm CET. As a result, FP3 will take place between 11am and 12pm. The timings for the practice session had to be changed due to the rules requiring it to start no less than 19 hours after FP2.

Formula 1 were also forced to change the timings of both Friday practice sessions.

Each session on Friday has been moved back by 30 minutes. This means that FP1 will now run between 11-12pm CET and FP2 will run from 2:30 to 3:30pm CET. This is due to the ruling which requires a minimum of 2.5 hour gap between FP1 and FP2.

There will be no changes to the timings for the race on Sunday.

This weekend's schedule has been adjusted as a mark of respect for the funeral of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh



Saturday's sessions are 1 hour earlier; Friday moves back 30 minutes



There will be a minute's silence ahead of qualifying pic.twitter.com/Cy5ZnscDio — Formula 1 (@F1) April 13, 2021

Formula 1 pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

Advertisement

Formula 1 and its British teams paid their respects to the late Prince Philip.

McLaren's statement read:

Everyone at McLaren is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We join people around the world in mourning her loss, and our thoughts go out to Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family."

Williams Racing tweeted the following:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His life was dedicated to the service of his country, which he did with unwavering devotion. Our deepest condolences go out to the queen and the rest of the royal family."

Even though they are a French team, Alpine Formula 1 Team are based in Enstone in the United Kingdom. They tweeted,

Although Alpine have French owners, the team is based in Enstone, United Kingdom. They tweeted:

“Everyone at the Alpine, a UK-based team, wishes to extend their deepest condolences to the queen and royal family at this sad time."

What are the timings for the Imola Grand Prix?

Following are the timings for all the sessions for the Imola Grand Prix: (All timings are in CET)

FP1 - Friday, 11AM - 12PM

FP2 - Friday, 2:30PM - 3:30PM

FP3 - Saturday, 11AM - 12PM

Qualifying - Saturday, 2PM - 3PM

Race - Sunday, 3PM onwards.