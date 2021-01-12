Formula 1 News: Imola replaces China while Australia postponed in updated 2021 calendar

Formula 1 released an updated calendar for the 2021 season after an official announcement that the Australian GP and Chinese GP have been postponed, and the season will start in Bahrain on March 26, 2020.

As part of the revamped Formula 1 calendar, the Australian GP will be held on 19-21 November in between the triple-header races in Brazil, USA and Mexico, and the middle east double-header in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Imola replaces China in the updated 2021 Formula 1 calendar

Imola has replaced China on the revamped Formula 1 calendar, with an official date for the Chinese GP in the second half of the season yet to be finalised.

2021 CALENDAR UPDATE



🇧🇭 Season starts in Bahrain 26-28 Mar

🇦🇺 Australia moves to 19-21 Nov

🇮🇹 Imola returns 16-18 Apr; China discussions ongoing



Dates of Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi races all change#F1 pic.twitter.com/4QoP0gKKsA — Formula 1 (@F1) January 12, 2021

Formula 1’s newly-appointed President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, as reported by the-race.com, said in this regard:

“It has been a busy start to the year at Formula 1, and we are pleased to confirm that the number of races planned for the season remains unchanged. The global pandemic has not yet allowed life to return to normal, but we showed in 2020 that we can race safely as the first international sport to return, and we have the experience and plans in place to deliver on our season."

Domenicali further said:

“It is great news that we have already been able to agree on a rescheduled date for the Australian Grand Prix in November and are continuing to work with our Chinese colleagues to find a solution to race there in 2021 if something changes."

The Formula 1 President and CEO sounded excited with the return of Imola to the Formula 1 bandwagon, observing in this regard:

“We are very excited to announce that Imola will return for the 2021 season and know our fans will be looking forward to the return of Formula 1 after the winter break and our revised season opener in Bahrain. Obviously, the virus situation remains fluid, but we have the experience from last season with all our partners and promoters to adapt accordingly and safely in 2021.”

With a revamped calendar in place, Formula 1 seems ready to take on any challenges or curveballs that may come their way. With ever-changing dynamics, because of the pandemic, it's difficult to predict that there won't be any further changes in the calendar.