Formula 1 News: Sergio Perez begins work at his 'new home' in Red Bull

Sergio Perez has already started work at his new team, Red Bull. Although it's still early days, Perez feels he can help the team move forward in certain areas.

“I've been in the sport in different teams in different eras. I think I know what I need from myself, but I also feel I can push the team forward in certain areas, just by talking to the team. I think we know the direction. Obviously, I have to wait and drive the car, but there are already some good ideas that we've been sharing with the team that, hopefully, can bring some performance on the track.” Sergio Perez said in a video interview conducted during a recent visit to the Red Bull Factory.

This is the first time Sergio Perez has changed teams since moving to Force India back in 2014. The driver likened the switch to a 'dog finding a new family' said in this regard:

"Obviously I've been seven years with a team, so it feels a bit different. It's like a dog finding a new famil;: you've been with a family for so many years, and you're used to seeing them, and then all of a sudden, you're changing. But I have to say, I'm starting to feel very comfortable here. It's a fantastic team, very united, and I can see that there's a lot of fun ahead of us.”

Sergio Perez will have to contend with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen dominated his last two teammates at Red Bull

Sergio Perez is under no illusions about the challenge to be posed by his new teammate Max Verstappen but also feels both can combine to take the team forward. He said in this regard:

“It's a big challenge for myself, you know. We all know Max, how talented, how fast, how much he has grown in the past years; how complete he is by now. So he's definitely one of the best and one of the fastest, if not the fastest out there in the current grid."

Continuing in this regard, Sergio Perez further said:

“So, yeah, it's a massive challenge in a way. He's been here a long time; he knows what he wants and what he needs from the car. But it's a great challenge, and I look forward to working with him and push together forward for the team.”

In Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, Red Bull have a competitive pairing and would look to make massive strides forward in the 2021 season.