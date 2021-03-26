Formula 1 2021: Where to watch Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session? Time, TV schedule & live stream - 27th March 

The 2021 Formula 1 season is finally upon us and the excitement is palpable. The Bahrain Grand Prix weekend will take place from 26th to 28th March 2021. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, 27th of March.

Despite Friday's practice sessions being 30 minutes shorter than last season, there have been no such changes in the qualifying format. Just like every other Formula 1 season, the qualifying session is divided into 3 parts namely Q1, Q2 and Q3. These sessions will decide the starting grid for the race on Sunday.

The Bahrain Grand Prix will have three hour-long practice sessions. Two on Friday and one on Saturday.

The qualifying session is bound to be an extremely close affair with Lewis Hamilton only 2 poles away from registering 100 Formula 1 pole positions. However, with Red Bull and Max Verstappen looking stronger than ever, this might not be a foregone conclusion for the seven-time world champion.

When is the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying?

The qualifying session for the Bahrain Grand Prix is going to take place on 27th March 2021, at 18:00 PM local (Bahrain) time. The qualifying session lasts for 45 minutes. Q1 takes up 18 minutes, Q2 takes 15 minutes and Q3 is 12 minutes long.

For fans in the UK, the qualifying session begins at 3 PM GMT.

For viewers in the United States, qualifying will begin at 11 AM Eastern Time.

For fans in India, qualifying begins at 8:30 PM IST.

TV schedule for Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying

Just like every season, the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the United Kingdom, the coverage for which will begin at 2 PM GMT with a 60 minute build-up show.

In India, qualifying will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Indian fans can also live stream the event on Disney + Hotstar. Coverage begins at 8:30 PM.

In the United States, qualifying will be shown live on ESPN 2 from 10:55 AM Eastern Time.

All Formula 1 sessions are also available on f1tv.com in selected countries.