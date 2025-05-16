Formula E team takes lighthearted dig at Liam Lawson with a savage one-liner

Formula E team Kiro Race Co gave a savage one-liner as they took a dig at Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson. It has been a difficult start to the Kiwi's first full season in F1 after impressing everyone with his pace in the first 12 races of his career over two short stints in 2023 and 2024.

For his efforts, the 22-year-old got an early promotion to Red Bull to replace Sergio Perez and race alongside Max Verstappen for the 2025 season. However, his stint with the Austrian team lasted just two races as he was demoted back to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, with Yuki Tsunoda earning his place.

The whole ordeal was tough for Liam Lawson as he never looked comfortable in the RB21 and found it hard to settle back in the Faeza-based outfit. On their official social media platform, X, the Formula E team Kiro Race Co, competing as Cupra Kiro, poked fun at Liam Lawson's two-race stint while posting a picture of 'Lawson' store, saying:

"How long till this gets replaced,"

The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver is currently one of four drivers in F1 who are yet to score a point in the 2025 season and sits P18 in the drivers' standings ahead of Jack Doohan and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Liam Lawson chimes in on his progress with VCARB

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 driver Liam Lawson stated that he was "happy" with the VCARB02 and was getting more comfortable with each passing weekend.

In the pre-race press conference in Imola, the Kiwi reflected:

"Yeah, pretty happy. I think every weekend you get more comfortable and also coming to tracks that we’ve been to before helps. Miami was a tricky one. But to be honest, I felt pretty comfortable in the car."

"I think we had good speed in the car, but there are a lot of variables in Formula 1. Just getting a whole weekend together has been quite tough recently. We’ll try to do the best we can this week at a home race for the team."

He further added that he was driving with his old confidence but believed that he was learning the car every weekend, saying:

"Honestly, I would say I never stopped doing that. It’s been a tricky year so far and there have been some really tough weekends, but personally I’ve always felt comfortable driving the car. I feel as much as I’m still learning for sure, that hasn’t really changed," Lawson added.

Although Liam Lawson has never raced at the iconic Imola circuit in F1 previously, he has had a lot of testing experience at the track and would also have made himself comfortable in the simulator.

