Formula One calendar announced as F1 2024 set to feature a record number of races

Formula One has announced the calendar 2024 F1 season, which will feature a record 24 races. The championship calendar is spread over the course of 10 months, with the first race in Bahrain on March 2 and the season finale in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

The season opener and the finale remain in the middle east while the new calendar also features a major reshuffle. The Japanese GP will be the fourth race of the season in April, with Azerbaijan GP moving to September. The Chinese GP in Shanghai is also set to make its comeback next year in April.

The iconic Belgian GP in Spa-Franchorchamps will be a part of the 2024 F1 calendar, also the final race before the summer break. Similar to this year's schedule, Zandvoort will host the first race after the summer break.

Here is the entire schedule for the 2024 season:

February 29 – March 2 Bahrain Sakhir March 7-9 Saudi Arabia Jeddah March 22-24 Australia Melbourne April 5-7 Japan Suzuka April 19-21 China Shanghai May 3-5 Miami Miami May 17-19 Emilia Romagna Imola May 24-26 Monaco Monaco June 7-9 Canada Montreal June 21-23 Spain Barcelona June 28-30 Austria Spielberg July 5-7 United Kingdom Silverstone July 19-21 Hungary Budapest July 26-28 Belgium Spa August 23-25 Netherlands Zandvoort August 30 – September 1 Italy Monza September 13-15 Azerbaijan Baku September 20-22 Singapore Singapore October 18-20 USA Austin October 25-27 Mexico Mexico City November 1-3 Brazil Sao Paulo November 21-23 Las Vegas Las Vegas November 29 – December 1 Qatar Lusail December 6-8 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

The opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will see the Grand Prix race on Saturday. Formula One made the decision to accommodate the Ramadan festival.

Stefano Domenicali highlights the "sustainable" F1 2024 calendar

The 2024 F1 calendar highlights the efforts made by organizers toward regionalization of races. This helps Formula One and the teams by reducing logistical burdens and more importantly, making the season more sustainable.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali highlighted that the 2024 schedule represents a major stride for the sport toward its Net Zero 2030 commitment. The regionalization of races based on geographical locations wasn't an easy task as the organizers had to convince the track promoters and local governments.

Formula One has successfully created a better flow of races in one region for the following season. Speaking about the record 24 race calendar, Dominecali said:

"I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world. There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues."

"I want to thank all of the promoters and partners for their support and effort to achieve this great schedule. Our journey to a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we further streamline operations as part of our Net Zero 2030 commitment," he added.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA echoed the same thoughts. He remarked that the global motor racing spectacle will become more efficient in terms of environmental sustainability and traveling.

