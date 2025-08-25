Franco Colapinto drops a 3-word message on reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin's emotional social media post

  • home icon
By Devang Chauhan
Modified Aug 25, 2025 10:08 GMT
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto and Jorge Martin...Credits-Getty

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto gave a short reaction to reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin's emotional social media post. The Spaniard rider is slowly making his comeback on the two wheels after a nasty injury at the Czech Grand Prix in July saw him miss a couple of races.

The reigning world champion had a terrible start to the 2025 season as he had to sit out the first three races owing to a wrist injury and returned to the track in Qatar. However, in Lusail, the situation worsened after he had a serious accident during the race, which caused damage to his ribs and a pneumothorax.

During the recently concluded Hungarian Grand Prix, which was only his third race back in MotoGP, Martin secured a stunning P4 after starting the race from P16. On his social media platform Instagram, the Aprilla rider was emotional about his result and wrote:

"Hard work pays off! 💪 This one is for you team! 🙌 Thanks for giving me all you have to make me feel Martinator again! From P16 ➡️ P4… that’s crazyyy! 🔥"
Martin's post attracted a flurry of responses, including one from Franco Colapinto, who in the comments section gave a three-word reaction, saying:

"Now you're back," [Translated by Google]
Snapshot of Franco Colapinto&#039;s comment...Credits-Instagram
Snapshot of Franco Colapinto's comment...Credits-Instagram

The Argentine driver has had a tough 2025 campaign on the track as he has struggled to match the pace of his teammate, Pierre Gasly, after getting into the A525 mid-season, replacing Jack Doohan.

Fernando Alonso gives a word of advice to Franco Colapinto amidst his struggles

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that he believed that Franco Colapinto needed to focus on controlling his frustration and following the basics of F1.

Speaking with Motorsportweek, the two-time F1 world champion reflected and said:

"I don’t think that it’s a bad place to work and to try to get better every day. There’s not really any advice. We all have different ways of driving, different driving techniques, different ways of delivering the job. We are all enjoying our time here. It’s true that we all want to win.
"If you get to Formula 1, it’s because in your past you had opportunities to win, in the junior formulas, and then you had the opportunity to get to F1. And when you get here, there’s only one guy winning, normally for five or six years in a row because they are dominating. So, this is the only thing you have to manage — you have to control that frustration. You need to still deliver 100% knowing that you will not win.”

Franco Colapinto was brought out of his contract with Williams F1 by Alpine at the start of the 2025 season after he impressed everyone in the sport with his short stint with the former last year.

About the author
Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Edited by Devang Chauhan
