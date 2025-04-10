Franco Colapinto issues public apology for his unfortunate comments about Uruguay

Alpine's reserve driver, Franco Colapinto, has apologized after sharing comments on Uruguay and its people in a podcast earlier. He claimed that more Argentines lived over there than their native people and that they 'copied' everything from Argentina.

Colapinto was under the spotlight after replacing Liam Lawson at Williams Racing in 2024 (midseason). He was one of the more competitive drivers on the grid and could score points and bring the team into a more stable position. He recently made headlines, however, for a completely different reason.

Speaking on NUDE PROJECT (YouTube Channel), Colapinto commented on Uruguay and its people. While he mentioned that he 'love(d)' the country, he said the South American nation had less of a native population and more of their people were actually from Argentina, his country.

"I love Uruguay, but the reality is that there are more Argentines than Uruguayans there. Okay, my friend, but they didn’t invent mate, they didn’t invent dulce de leche, they didn’t invent empanadas, they didn’t invent anything, they copied everything."

His statements sparked an online debate, and fans criticized Colapinto. He recently apologized for the statement, suggesting that it was meant as a joke and he didn't realize the impact of the "stupid things" he said.

"I wanted to apologize as soon as possible for the stupid things I said about Uruguay. It was obviously meant as a joke... it was a fun podcast with friends! Sometimes I have a hard time understanding the impact of the stupid things I say," Franco Colapinto wrote on X.

"I didn't mean to offend anyone, they were messing with me about the breaded Milanese and I got angry... I love Uruguay and the love you gave me last year and what I want most is to have good vibes with all of you 🫶🏼," he added.

Alpine boss addresses rumors of Franco Colapinto replacing Jack Doohan

Alpine signed Franco Colapinto as their reserve driver this year alongside Jack Doohan, who was signed as their second driver alongside Pierre Gasly. Doohan replaced Esteban Ocon, who moved to Haas.

However, it was rumored that Franco Colapinto would replace Doohan early in the season, considering the latter's performance. But Alpine boss Oliver Oakes recently mentioned that the team is seemingly moving ahead with its current driver lineup.

"We know there’s a bit of unrest around Jack’s position, but he’s working well," Oakes told Sky Germany. "So far it’s been ok. He’s staying calm and focusing on himself. “There are a lot of rumours about Franco, but at the moment we’re happy."

Alpine is yet to score a point this season. Jack Doohan has finished P13 and P15 in the last two races, remaining out of contention for any points finish.

