Franco Colapinto makes his feelings known ahead of his Alpine debut at the F1 Imola GP

Franco Colapinto is eager to return to Formula 1 action with Alpine at the 2025 Imola Grand Prix. Recording his statement in a team press release, the Argentine expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to compete in the next five races.

Colapinto made his F1 debut with Williams at the 2024 Monza Grand Prix, replacing Logan Sargeant, and raced until the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Since then, he has joined Alpine as a reserve driver and now steps in for Jack Doohan as part of the team’s rotation strategy to assess its talent pool ahead of finalising its 2026 driver line-up.

The 21-year-old is particularly excited to race at Imola, a circuit where he has previously tasted success in Formula 3 and Formula 2. He hopes to replicate that performance in an F1 car. Colapinto has been actively preparing through simulator work at Enstone and has completed a private test in Alpine’s 2023 car. Though he hasn’t raced since December, he remains optimistic about delivering a strong performance and showcasing his capabilities to his new team.

Looking forward to getting back into an F1 car, Colapinto said:

“I am very excited to be going into race week for the first time since December. I am very grateful for this opportunity and now I have to get up to speed and showcase what I am capable of doing in the car. Italy feels like a very special place for me for a number of reasons. It is where I made my Formula One debut in Monza last year. And now, I go to Imola for my first race with Alpine. I have fond memories of winning in Italy for the first time in Formula Renault back in 2020 in Monza and then my first victories in both Formula 3 and Formula 2 came in Imola in 2022 and 2024. Imola is a track I really enjoy”.

“It is just a legendary place with some great corners which I am especially looking forward to in a Formula One car for the first time. I will aim to work hard with the team and try to get on the pace quickly in order to contribute to the team’s ambitions for the weekend. It has been a great first few months with everyone at Enstone with some TPC running in the 2023 car and time in the simulator, so I am definitely feeling ready and prepared.”

James Vowles backs Franco Colapinto for a strong showing with Alpine

Williams team principal James Vowles believes Franco Colapinto is in the right place at this stage of his career, despite the challenging circumstances at Alpine. He acknowledged the complications within the team and their backing of Pierre Gasly but expressed confidence that the Argentine will emerge stronger from the experience. The Williams team principal sees this environment as a valuable learning opportunity that could help shape Colapinto’s development in Formula 1.

Speaking to select media, including Motorsport.com, Vowles said:

“Is it in a turbulent time? Yes no doubt about it. Will they [Alpine] be supportive to Pierre [Gasly] and Franco? Yes I think they will as well because they're still the elite athletes that are driving for them in order to score the most points you can. What normally happens, even in a turbulent time, is you still support your drivers. I actually think the learning is invaluable whether it's in that team or elsewhere. It's time on track, it's time in a difficult environment – and if you come out of it you'll only be stronger as a result. And Franco is strong, so I think it's still the right place for him to be at this stage.”

Jack Doohan, who replaced Esteban Ocon for the final race of 2024, has struggled to make an impact in the first six rounds of the 2025 season and remains without points. With rising talents like Colapinto and Paul Aron waiting in the wings, Alpine opted to replace the Australian for the Imola GP, while retaining him as a reserve driver. The team sits ninth in the constructors’ standings with just seven points, intensifying the need for a strong mid-season turnaround.

