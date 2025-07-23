Franco Colapinto’s situation under Alpine boss deemed “a WWII Bomb” by F1 veteran

Former F1 driver Riccardo Patrese has likened Alpine boss Flavio Briatore to a "WWII bomb" while analyzing Franco Colapinto's future at the team. Patrese believes his fellow countryman "can explode" at any time, and replace Colapinto in the coming future.

Ad

Franco Colapinto has come under huge pressure at Alpine after having underperformed in his first six races of 2025. He was brought in to replace Jack Doohan after the Miami Grand Prix, and has already outlived his reported five-race contract at the French team.

But multiple reports have suggested that the young Argentine is now under immense pressure from Flavio Briatore and risks losing his seat.

Former Benetton driver Riccardo Patrese, who raced under Briatore, has weighed in on this subject. He claims that nothing can be predicted about Briatore and what move he will make next.

Ad

Trending

"Anything can happen with Briatore," said Patrese. [via Prime Casino]

"From my point of view, he is like a bomb that can explode at any minute, a Second World War bomb that you discover in some places around the world which goes off," he added.

Franco Colapinto made a name for himself last year when he stepped into the Williams team to replace Logan Sargeant for the final nine races of the season. The rookie impressed with his performances, scoring two points finishes in his first four races.

Ad

But with all seats already being full in 2025, Colapinto was unable to receive a slot. He did, however, secure a gig as reserve driver for Alpine, and was promoted into the race seat at the Emilia-Romagna GP.

But the man from Pilar has been unable to perform any magic in a sub-par Alpine this year. He is yet to score a single point after six races, and could not even start the race at the most recent British GP.

Ad

Franco Colapinto "not safe" at Alpine, claims Patrese

Franco Colapinto with Flavio Briatore at the Australian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Riccardo Patrese has also claimed that Franco Colapinto is "not safe" at Alpine, given his track record so far in 2025. The Italian also added that Flavio Briatore will not be helping boost his driver's morale at all.

Ad

Speaking to the aforementioned source, Patrese has expressed fear for Colapinto's future at Alpine.

"With Colapinto not performing and making accidents, he can have a problem with Briatore, who won’t help with a driver’s morale. So Colapinto in this moment is not safe," said Patrese.

One of Briatore's demands from Colapinto when he was subbed in after Miami was reportedly not to be involved in too many crashes. The 22-year-old crashed in his very first qualifying session at Imola. He also suffered a crash during qualifying for the British GP, before being unable to start the race.

It now remains to be seen how much longer Briatore will keep Colapinto on beyond his original five-race contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More