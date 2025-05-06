Franco Colapinto all set for Zandvoort testing with Alpine, ahead of possible Imola debut: Reports

Since Franco Colapinto joined Alpine as a reserve driver in early 2025, there has been continuous speculation surrounding a potential mid-season promotion. Even before Jack Doohan made his race debut, murmurs across the paddock hinted that Colapinto's arrival signaled a potential shake-up at the Enstone squad. With Doohan's results falling short in the first six races, those whispers have only grown louder.

Ad

Doohan's performances have done little to ease that pressure. He retired in Australia, then managed only 13th in Bahrain, 15th in China, 14th in Japan, and 17th in Saudi Arabia, where a one-stop gamble on hard tires failed to pay off. Qualifying woes compounded matters for the Australian rookie with three Q1 eliminations.

Doohan finished P20 in Miami after a first-corner collision and left Alpine ninth in the Constructors' standings amid increasing speculation. Their seven-point tally is just one clear of Kick Sauber and well behind a surging Williams-Haas midfield pack.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

With expectations rising and Alpine's patience seemingly thinning, Colapinto’s testing opportunity at Zandvoort couldn't come at a more critical juncture. RacingNews365 confirmed that the Argentine will get track time on day two of Alpine's private session at the Dutch circuit, driving a previous-generation Formula 1 car. Alpine's two-day Zandvoort test begins today, and while today's driver remains under wraps, Colapinto reportedly has the drive on Thursday.

The team has so far remained tight-lipped about whether a change is imminent, but the silence has only fueled speculation. In a further twist to the tale, Alpine announced earlier today that team principal Oliver Oakes has officially stepped down and Flavio Briatore will take over his role and resume duties as the Executive Advisor. Alpine posted a statement of the same on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Oakes had been a vocal supporter of Doohan and was under pressure after Doohan's underwhelming start. Since taking over in July 2024, Oakes has overseen Alpine's late-season revival last year. However, with the team now languishing near the bottom of the table, his departure sends a strong signal that the organization is ready to take bold steps.

Meanwhile, external voices have added to the noise. One of Franco Colapinto's major backers, YPF CEO Horacio Marín, suggested the Argentine would be in the car 'in Imola,' later downplaying his comment as 'wishful thinking.' Behind the scenes, though, the Argentine youngster is preparing exactly as if he will race next week.

Ad

Imola switch appears increasingly likely as Alpine eyes Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto walks in the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia. Source: Getty

With Oakes no longer at the helm and Flavio Briatore stepping into a more active role, the mood around Alpine has shifted sharply. The timing of Franco Colapinto's test, days before the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, has only intensified rumors that Doohan's days may be numbered.

Ad

Though officially still Alpine's #7 driver, Doohan has yet to score a point this season and has been outperformed in both qualifying and race sessions. Alpine's strategy now appears centered on forward momentum. Promoting Colapinto would not only serve as a statement of intent but also capitalize on the considerable media and commercial interest surrounding the young Argentine.

Franco Colapinto drives Williams' FW46 No. 43 at the Yas Marina Circuit. Source: Getty

Backed by a passionate South American fanbase and influential sponsors like YPF, Colapinto represents a performance and marketing opportunity that the team may find increasingly hard to ignore. Sources close to the team suggest that the Zandvoort test will serve as a final evaluation. Should Colapinto impress, an official confirmation of his debut at Imola could arrive as early as the weekend.

The fact that the team has avoided firm commitments in public, combined with Oakes' resignation, points to the inevitability of change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More