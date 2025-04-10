Franco Colapinto shares pictures from his “fast laps at the temple of speed”

Franco Colapinto has given fans a glimpse of what to expect from him in an Alpine F1 car by sharing footage of himself driving for the French outfit. The Argentine driver was recently involved in the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) program, driving the 2023 A523 car.

The 21-year-old, who tested the car at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, fondly dubbed the Temple of Speed, shared his excitement about getting behind a Formula 1 car again. Detailing his enthusiasm on Instagram, the former Williams Racing driver wrote:

“FAST laps at the temple of speed 😛😄💨”

Franco Colapinto, who remains without a seat on the 2025 F1 grid, has been heavily linked with replacing Jack Doohan as Alpine’s driver as early as the Miami Grand Prix. Doohan, who was signed to replace Esteban Ocon at the end of the 2024 season, has largely failed to live up to the lofty expectations set for him.

A series of crashes, including the most recent at the Japanese Grand Prix, and a flurry of erratic driving, which has earned him four penalty points on his driver’s card in just three races, have further fueled talk of him being replaced at the French outfit.

Colapinto, for his part, has recorded points finishes at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the Austin race for Williams Racing in his nine Grands Prix in F1 so far. The Argentine driver was heavily linked with a move to Red Bull Racing’s sister team, Racing Bulls, after the 2024 season, but he eventually opted to join Alpine as a reserve driver.

If the growing reports in the F1 paddock are to be believed, the former F2 star could be back on the grid before the European leg of the 2025 season commences.

Alpine boss backs Doohan amid Franco Colapinto talks

Jack Doohan and Oliver Oakes during the F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

Alpine boss Oliver Oakes has offered support to Jack Doohan amid growing talks of him being replaced by Franco Colapinto. Despite his underwhelming stint, Oakes claimed his team is happy with the Australian driver.

Doohan, who kicked off his stint at Alpine with the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, has largely been greeted with intense media scrutiny. This pressure has not been helped by the words of team senior advisor Flavio Briatore, who has continued to hint at the outfit’s interest in Franco Colapinto.

However, team principal Oakes has recently offered his support to Doohan, praising his focus and composure. The French team boss told the media (via Motorsport Week):

“We know there’s a bit of unrest around Jack’s position, but he’s working well. So far it’s been okay. He’s staying calm and focusing on himself.”

Reflecting on Doohan’s outing at the Japanese Grand Prix, he continued:

“There are a lot of rumours about Franco, but at the moment, we’re happy. You always have to decide what’s best for the team. Every driver in Formula 1 has to perform. They know that.”

Doohan’s best result in his four Grands Prix with the Alpine team remains a 13th-place finish recorded at the Chinese Grand Prix.

