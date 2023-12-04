Franz Tost shares why he would choose Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel as his dream F1 lineup

Former AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost has said that he chose Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel as his fantasy F1 lineup, as the pair have the dedication and the speed.

The Austrian retired from the sport at the end of the 2023 season, having managed some of the most iconic names in the sport like Verstappen, Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz.

Speaking with Crash.net, Tost explained why he chose Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel as his dream driver lineup:

“Vettel and Max – because of their dedication to the sport and their speed. They know how to win races and they also bring all the factors with them, what you need to win races. This is, first of all, the talent. You must be highly skilled in driving such a car.

“Second, the passion. Both of them are very passionate. Look at Max, he is driving this e-car series and all this kind of stuff. Isn’t this fantastic? A three-time Formula 1 World Champion and at home he is racing against others on the computer.

Tost also added that Vettel and Verstappen's ability to study their rivals and work hard to beat them on the track while being disciplined stand out:

"They are disciplined. They know exactly when and what they have to do. And then to study the rivals, to find out where are the deficiencies and to work on this to beat them,"

Max Verstappen names his three best races from the 2023 season

Max Verstappen experienced the most dominant season in F1 history, scoring 575 points and winning 19 of 22 races.

As per F1.com, the three-time world champion was pretty certain on which three races in the season were his best:

“I think the comeback race in Miami was great. That was an important one. Winning at home at Zandvoort was a very nice one, and I think winning at Suzuka after the tough weekend we had in Singapore.”

All three wins were pretty different. In Miami, Max Verstappen cut through the field and won from P9. In his home race in Zandvoort, he had to battle changing conditions and a late challenge from Fernando Alonso to stand on top of the podium.

However, Suzuka was an entirely different story, as he dominated the entire weekend and destroyed the rest of the grid.