French F1 legend thrashes outgoing Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi for thinking 'he can overcome his incompetence by his arrogance and his lack of humanity'

Former F1 world champion Alain Prost recently criticized former Alpine F1 CEO Laurent Rossi for not being a competent leader.

It was recently announced that the team had released team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane from their duties. Furthermore, both drivers have not finished the last two Grand Prixs, which has severely hampered their championship positions.

In his column in the French newspaper L'Equipe, Prost stated how former Alpine F1 CEO Laurent Rossi was an example of the Dunning-Kruger effect, where he overestimated his competence even though he did not have much knowledge on the subject of leading a team. He said:

"Laurent Rossi is the finest example of the Dunning-Kruger effect, that of an incapable leader who thinks he can overcome his incompetence by his arrogance and his lack of humanity towards his troops."

Later, the former F1 driver stated that Rossi thought he understood everything about F1 when in reality, he was misguided. Alain Prost concluded:

"The one who was the boss of Alpine for 18 months thought he had understood everything from the start when he was totally misguided. His management broke the momentum that had been in place since 2016 to achieve these podiums and this victory."

Several years after he retired from F1, Alain Prost became a part of the Alpine team for quite some time, especially before it was renamed. He has been a special advisor for the Renault F1 team since 2017 and also became a non-executive director at the Renault Sport company in 2019. Soon after the team was renamed in 2021, Prost departed in early 2022.

Laurent Rossi is not happy with Alpine's performance in 2023

Back in May 2023, the former Alpine F1 CEO lashed out at his team and expressed his dissatisfaction with their performance. Along with the poor results from the team on race weekends, Rossi was not happy to see the lack of rigor in the team's work and their state of mind. Talking to Canal+, he said:

"It is disappointing, it is really bad, this year has started with a defective performance, it is a lot, and it is evident. Our position in the classification is not worthy of the resources that we spend, and we are quite far, far away from the final goal of this season."

Though the team has picked up some pace since then, they once again found themselves in an unfortunate slump as both their cars retired from the British and Hungarian GP.