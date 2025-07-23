Fresh news indicates Max Verstappen and Mercedes won't join hands in 2026 - Reports

Conversations about Max Verstappen possibly completing a switch to Mercedes for the 2026 season have largely dominated the headlines as the current campaign reaches its halfway point. However, a recently surfaced report has detailed that the possibility of this switch happening appears highly unlikely.Talks of the four-time world champion exiting Red Bull Racing have featured prominently, with several reports suggesting that an exit clause in Verstappen’s contract would allow him to seek an early departure from his current deal amid his team’s recent dip in form. However, amid these speculations, a report by Dutch outlet ORF has hinted that the possibility of the 27-year-old joining Mercedes for the 2026 season is quite unlikely.According to the outlet, the exit clause that would have allowed Verstappen to leave Red Bull ahead of 2026 has expired. The report also detailed that the world champion would have been able to trigger his exit from the Milton Keynes outfit only if he was below third in the Drivers’ Championship at the halfway point of the season. However, Verstappen is third in the championship table, 18 points ahead of fourth-placed George Russell.Nonetheless, while it appears almost certain that Verstappen will continue with Red Bull through 2026, the report notes that the possibility of his exit ahead of the 2027 campaign cannot be ruled out.So far, Max Verstappen has largely remained tight-lipped on the possibility of leaving Red Bull Racing as the current campaign progresses.Mercedes chief speaks on meeting Max VerstappenMercedes chief Toto Wolff weighed in on his rumoured meeting with Max Verstappen following the British Grand Prix. Wolff offered a glimpse into his interaction with the Dutch driver, whom he has always spoken highly of.The Mercedes team principal, though, downplayed reports of the pair meeting for a possible contract exchange and signing. Speaking as quoted by ORF, Wolff said:&quot;What's new is that people are making photo collages with airplanes. We've never had that before. Just because you vacation near each other doesn't mean you'll work together in Formula 1. &quot;We've always gotten along well. It just so happens that we also vacation in similar areas.&quot;The Austrian motorsport chief also detailed that his focus is on maintaining the continuity of his current driver line-up:&quot;The direction is that we want to continue with George and Kimi. That's our top priority. Discussions are ongoing, everyone is up to date.&quot;Nevertheless, the possibility of Max Verstappen completing a switch to Mercedes has continued to linger, especially with reports suggesting that Wolff is aiming to hand George Russell a one-year contract, as opposed to the multi-year deal the British driver apparently wants.Whether Verstappen eventually joins Mercedes, with the changes in the upcoming 2026 regulations, remains a storyline worth keeping an eye on as the Formula 1 silly season unfolds.