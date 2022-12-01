Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner will publish a new book about his experience with the team during the 2022 F1 season. 2022 was a turnaround season for Haas after struggling at the back of the grid for two consecutive years. The American team has not had the most success in the last few years, but its performance severely nose-dived in 2020 when Ferrari's power unit lost a lot of competitiveness.

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team Coming April 2023, Guenther takes readers inside Haas F1 Team for the entirety of the 2022 season in his first book ‘Surviving to Drive’, showing what takes place behind the scenes in running a Formula 1 team.



Available to Pre-Order from Book Sellers soon. Coming April 2023, Guenther takes readers inside Haas F1 Team for the entirety of the 2022 season in his first book ‘Surviving to Drive’, showing what takes place behind the scenes in running a Formula 1 team.Available to Pre-Order from Book Sellers soon. https://t.co/y3GRvDGDSH

What followed in 2021 was a season with an all-rookie lineup and the team's decision not to develop the car. Haas wanted to focus on the new regulations in 2022 and try to make the most of them. The tactic helped the team immensely, and they returned to the midfield. Talking about his book "Surviving to Drive," Steiner said,

"I don’t think I could have picked a more active year than this one in terms of documenting some of the many things a team principal has to go through in Formula 1. I’ve never looked at keeping a diary before and while I like to look forward, it’s been fun to look back over this year proofing this book again and reflecting on the many highs and lows we’ve encountered at Haas F1 Team."

Steiner mentioned that if he looked back at the 2022 F1 season, the highs outweighed the lows tremendously, and it was a successful year for the team. He said,

“Ultimately the highs stand out more, from Kevin Magnussen’s points-scoring return in Bahrain to Mick Schumacher’s first points at Silverstone, through to the team’s first ever pole position in Brazil and our eighth-place finish in the constructors’ championship - it’s been quite the season."

Haas looks to build on the success for 2023

Steiner was optimistic about next season's prospects as the team hopes to build on what it has achieved this season. He said,

“It’s the hard work of everyone on our team that has returned us to the fight in Formula 1 and I can’t thank everyone who’s a part of Haas F1 Team enough for their efforts and dedication. I hope people enjoy this insight into our 2022 season and hopefully they’ll come along for the ride in 2023 when we look to build on this year’s successes.”

For the next season, the team will have Nico Hulkenberg teaming up with Kevin Magnussen. The American team finished the season 8th in the championship after getting relegated in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes