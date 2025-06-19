"From robbing McLaren to robbing fans, my goat": Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo's latest social media post

Daniel Ricciardo faced significant backlash after he promoted an online gambling platform on his social media. The former McLaren driver, who is away from racing, has been spending his time doing advertisements and promo shoots, but his recent collaboration fetched him stern criticisms online.

Ricciardo took to X to promote Dabble Fantasy, one of Australia's leading youth-focused betting companies, owned by Aussie gambling giant Tabcorp. Sharing an update on his collaboration, the former Red Bull man wrote on X:

"I've given retirement a crack, but It's not for me. So, I've teamed up with the legends at Dabble to start a Tailgate business... Check it out at DabbleDan.com."

As the post surfaced on social media, the former F1 driver faced enormous backlash from fans online.

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "From Robbing McLaren, to robbing fans, my goat."

Credit: @JobathanQRTy on X.

Another fan wrote, "The Renault contract was too big for you to be doing this goat."

"Bro just go to Cadillac this is embarrassing, I love you," wrote a fan.

"Seriously mate, drive a V8 Supercar. Not this shite," wrote another fan.

A fan wrote, "How do you exhaust all your F1 wages savings in less than a year."

"Crazy that you spent all that undeserved McLaren money in this short time," wrote a fan.

Daniel Ricciardo had to part ways with F1 after Racing Bulls parted ways with the Australian driver in 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo rumored to return to F1 with new team

According to the latest rumors, Daniel Ricciardo is set to return to the F1 grid with a new team, Cadillac, in 2026. Cadillac, another American team, will join the F1 grid next year as the 11th team and is rumored to rope in Ricciardo as one of its drivers.

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore - Source: Getty

Ricciardo is immensely popular in the United States, thanks to his incredible social media popularity and role in Netflix's F1-related docu-series, Drive to Survive. Roping him in, that too, on an American team, could mean a humongous effort for the upcoming F1 team in terms of business and popularity.

Ricciardo could join Sergio Perez, another former Red Bull driver, and one of the most popular Mexican athletes of all time. Perez also lost his F1 seat last year, and his return to the grid with Daniel Ricciardo could make Cadillac immensely popular around the whole American continent.

