From 'suck my ba**s' to probable F1 teammates – Here's what Kevin Magnussen feels about Nico Hulkenberg

Kevin Magnussen claims he has no bad blood with Nico Hulkenberg as the duo might be paired up at Haas for the 2023 F1 season. The two drivers famously exchanged words after an incident at the 2017 F1 Hungarian GP.

Kevin Magnussen seems to have buried his former disdain for Nico Hulkenberg, claiming he respects him as a driver. The two might be paired up at Haas in 2023 if Mick Schumacher is unable to keep his seat. As it stands, the young German Haas driver is currently out of a drive for next year and Hulkenberg is tipped to be the man set to replace him in the American team.

Magnussen was asked for his opinion on a potential pairing with Hulkenberg after the former screamed 'suck my ba**s' at the latter after the 2017 F1 Hungarian GP.

The Dane said:

"I've said it before: I have no problems with Nico. I've always respected him as a driver. Furthermore, I don't know him very well as a person, but as a driver, I have always had respect for him. So I have no problems with it."

Schumacher currently trails Magnussen by 12 points in the 2022 drivers' standings, further putting his seat at risk.

Nico Hulkenberg is optimistic about returning to F1

Mick Schumacher's rumored replacement for the 2023 season, Nico Hulkenberg, claims he is relatively optimistic about his chances of returning to the sport next year. The German driver has been out of the sport as a permanent driver since 2019 when he raced for Renault.

Hulkenberg revealed that he is currently in talks with Haas to potentially replace Schumacher at the American outfit starting next year, but has no official confirmation of the same.

Speculation of the 35-year-old's return to the sport increased after Aston Martin revealed that they had signed Stoffel Vandoorne as their reserve driver for next year, with Hulkenberg no longer on the Silverstone-based team's roster. Aston Martin's move has prompted fans to believe that the 'Hulk' is making his F1 comeback with Haas next year.

The German told Austrian broadcaster ServusTV:

"At the end of the day, it's not my decision. I'm not making it. There are still talks. I am relatively optimistic, but we will have to be patient a little longer."

Mick Schumacher, on the other hand, claims he is only focused on doing his job for the remainder of the season and is not too bothered by such rumors. The young F1 driver had another woeful race the following weekend in Mexico, finishing P16. To make matters slightly better for Schumacher, however, he finished ahead of his Danish teammate.

Poll : 0 votes