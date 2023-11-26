Three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen put together one of the most dominant seasons in the history of Formula 1. The Red Bull driver's record-breaking campaign has truly been one of its kind, with Verstappen rewriting the history books almost every race weekend.

In the 22-race calendar for the 2023 F1 season, Max Verstappen racked up a record 19 wins, 12 pole positions, 4 sprint wins, 21 podium finishes, 9 fastest laps and 575 points as he comfortably won his third title. He has failed to score a podium result only once this season - at the Singapore GP.

Verstappen scored more than double the points of his nearest rival, Sergio Perez, who finished second in the drivers' standings with 285 points. The Dutchman could have single-handedly won the constructor's title for Red Bull.

While the summarized stats of Verstappen's 2023 season are impressive, the compilation of all records the 25-year-old has broken this season is mind-boggling.

Here is the list of all the records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023, (compiled by @F1GuyDan):

Highest percentage of wins in a season

Most wins in a season

Most points in a season

Most consecutive wins

Most podiums in a season

Most laps led in a season

Highest percentage of laps led in a season

Most consecutive wins from pole

Most wins from pole in a season

Biggest points gap between 1st and 2nd in standings

Most consecutive races as championship leader

Most consecutive points scored

Most consecutive top-two finishes

Most hat-tricks in a season

Most pitstops by the winning driver in one race

Only driver to win 3 times in 1 country

Only driver to lead 1000 laps ever in a season

The impressive list puts into perspective the incredible season Max Verstappen and Red Bull have put together. From breaking historic records to creating new benchmarks, Verstappen's 2023 season will be remembered for a long time to come.

Max Verstappen reckons it will be hard to repeat the 2023 season

After having a near-perfect season, Max Verstappen admitted it might be hard to replicate such efforts in the future.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Verstappen thanked Red Bull for the all-mighty RB19, which has enabled him to add 19 race victories to his tally this season alone. The Dutchman revealed he was a bit "emotional" driving the RB19 for the final time on the in-lap.

"It was an incredible season, it was a bit emotional on the last lap," Verstappen said in the post-race interview. "The last time sitting in the car which of course has given me a lot. Of course, very proud to win the final race, I have to say thanks to everyone at Red Bull it's been an incredible year. It will be hard to do something similar, but we definitely enjoyed this year."

Max Verstappen took his 54th career win in the season finale and has moved to third in the list of all-time race winners.