“Full-time actor and model, part-time F1 driver” - George Russell impresses fans in latest video with Mercedes’ sponsor

George Russell impressed fans with his acting skills in a new sponsor video which was recently released by Mercedes on their social media outlets.

In the video Russell can be seen using a lot of different merchandise from their official team sponsor. The main sponsor shown in the video is Mercedes' official hotel partner, Marriott Bonvoy.

Fans on Twitter immediately flooded the comments section after seeing George Russell's acting skills in the new sponsor video. Some fans even stated that he should be awarded for his performance.

Here are some of the best reactions:

EYY @TheiaRhea @MercedesAMGF1 @GeorgeRussell63 @MarriottBonvoy Full-time actor and model part-time f1 driver

lily⁴⁷ @_itsnotlily @MercedesAMGF1 @GeorgeRussell63 @MarriottBonvoy give George an Oscar for his acting 🤭

zeynep🥝 @mercfolklore @MercedesAMGF1 @GeorgeRussell63 @MarriottBonvoy oscar, emmy, tony or whatever you have give it to him NOW

α @aury941

Part time job: f1 driver.

Bella pubblicità. 🏻 @MercedesAMGF1 @GeorgeRussell63 @MarriottBonvoy Full time job: modelPart time job: f1 driver.Bella pubblicità.

Apart from Marriott, the other sponsors spotted were Bose and Tommy Hilfiger. It's very normal to see Formula One drivers promote their sponsors in social media posts. It's a part of the partnership between the team and the sponsor.

Marriott Bonvoy provides exclusive access for the team and its members across the globe. Hotel guests who wish to attend the Grand Prix are given exclusive access to the garage and can participate in the pit stop challenge.

Mercedes believe to have resolved porpoising issues experienced by both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton during Belgian Grand Prix

Both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton experienced porpoising or 'bouncing' of their cars during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend in July.

It was a very wet weekend and no teams had any data collected for a dry race. Both Mercedes drivers complained about extreme bouncing of the car despite bringing new upgrades that weekend.

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott stated that the bouncing might be a result of the trackset and not the upgrades that were brought it.

"We will also take a really good look at the upgrade kit and make sure that we've not introduced bouncing with that but at the moment our belief is it is probably a result of setup or the circuit itself," he said in a team debriefing video.

Despite suffering from porpoising, Mercedes are currently second in the championship standings and have created a 51-point gap with their main rivals Aston Martin.