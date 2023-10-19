"Future teammates getting to know each other": Fans react to Fernando Alonso's scary moment after his accident with Lance Stroll at the 2022 F1 US GP

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll had a major crash with each other last year at the 2022 F1 USA GP. As F1 gradually approaches the race in Austin, their official X account recently posted the clip of the crash between two drivers who are now teammates with each other.

At Lap 22 of the 2022 F1 USA GP, just a few laps after a safety car period ended, Fernando Alonso was right behind Lance Stroll and tried to overtake him on a straight. Unfortunately, Stroll moved quite late to block the overtake, which caused Alonso's front wing to collide with Stroll's rear left tire.

Since the collision happened at eye-watering speeds, this caused Alonso's car's front end to catch air for a few seconds before coming back down and hitting the left wall of the track hard.

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll's car suffered a puncture, which caused it to rotate a couple of times and stop on the track.

Expand Tweet

As soon as F1 posted the clip, thousands of F1 fans reacted to it and spoke about Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Since the crash was in the past and neither of the drivers were injured, many humorously stated how both were simply getting to know each other since they were going to be teammates in the future.

Others also praised Alonso for driving brilliantly in that race and finishing seventh, despite the scary crash with the Aston Martin driver.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Just future teammates getting to know each other… Apprently going out for a drink wasn’t “easy” for them!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Despite this, he recovered to P7 - one of the greatest drives of the past decade. Just look at him after the race, he was clearly winded but kept going, even at his relatively old age."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Most safe Lance Stroll battle"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aston Martin team principal claims there is no gap in performance between Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack recently spoke about Lance Stroll extending his contract with the team and how there is no gap in performance between him and Fernando Alonso. He said, speaking to the media (including Sportskeeda) in Italy:

"We don’t have any such debate; we will be fine next year with the two drivers. There is not a marked gap in performance – there is a marked gap in points. As a team, we analyse the season from both perspectives. And as a team, we need to do a much better job on that side of the garage."

Expand Tweet

Lance Stroll is currently 10th in the drivers' championship with only 47 points, while Fernando Alonos is fourth with 183 points.