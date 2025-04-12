Gabriel Bortoleto melts hearts after footage of him playing with Nico Hulkenberg’s daughter surface online

An adorable video of Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto playing with his teammate Nico Hulkenberg's three-year-old daughter, Noemi Sky, has gone viral. The German driver was sitting alongside as the two of them and shared this wholesome moment together.

Ad

Gabriel Bortoleto joined the F1 grid this year with Sauber, partnering with Nico Hulkenberg. Having won the Formula 2 championship in his debut season, Bortoleto was considered a fine addition to the grid. Matched with Hulkenberg's experience, the duo is expected to help Sauber get off the bottom and score some points before their takeover by Audi next year.

Apart from the track, the drivers also spend time together at the paddock, and recent footage went viral where the Brazilian driver could be seen playing with his teammate's three-year-old daughter.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This wholesome moment was well-received by fans on social media. Nico Hulkenberg's daughter, Noemi Sky, was born in September of 2021 to his wife, Egle Ruskyte, who is fashion designer. The couple had been in a relationship since 2015 and later got married.

Gabriel Bortoleto speaks on making the switch from Formula 2 to F1

Bortoleto is one of the five rookies to join the Formula 1 grid this season. Notably, he only raced in Formula 2 for one season before making the switch to Sauber, much like Kimi Antonelli.

Ad

Assessing the difference in performance and the challenges he is set to face this season, the 20-year-old described the transition as 'tough,' moving from a junior series to Formula 1 in a consistently back-of-the-grid car.

"It's very tough, if I'm honest," Gabriel Bortoleto told Autosport. "It's tough because I come from two very good years in my life, where I won F3 and F2. But at the same time, I have very clear [in mind] the project I have ahead of me. I didn't come to Formula 1 thinking I would be straight away fighting for race wins or podiums."

Ad

Further expanding on the issues that Sauber has compared to their competitors, Bortoleto stated that he is working to improve his and the team's performance.

"I'm not here to be last, I'm not here to be P10. I'm here to try to win, like everyone else," he added. "But in my mind, I need to also accept the position we are in now. Because as soon as you start going into this loop of being too harsh on yourself or upset because you are not able to do that, I think you start performing worse and worse. You just need to extract everything you have from what you have now."

Gabriel Bortoleto is yet to score points this season; at the same time, Nico Hulkenberg's P7 finish in Australia has given the team an edge with six points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More