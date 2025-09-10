Gabriel Bortoleto names the only 3 F1 stars who are his mates on the grid feat. Fernando Alonso

Gabriel Bortoleto has named the drivers who are his friends on the Formula 1 grid. The 20-year-old who recently featured on the Beyond the Grid podcast identified the owner of A14 Management (the company that manages Bortoleto), Fernando Alonso, alongside two other drivers as his mates on the grid.

The Brazilian driver, who continues to impress in his rookie campaign with the Kick Suaber outfit, highlighted how he has only a few friends on the F1 grid. Bortoleto also explained the reason behind his friendship with the selected drivers.

"I don't have many friends in the grid. Ollie [Bearman], it's because we live very close to each other & we know already each other for quite a while. And Max [Verstappen], because he has been helping me for many years. And Fernando [Alonso] and that's it."

Gabriel Bortoleto shares an evident friendship with Max Verstappen, whom he also speaks highly of. The pair also competes in sim racing together, with Bortoleto also admitting to the Dutch driver constantly offering him advice through his burgeoning Formula 1 career.

He is also friends with Fernando Alonso, as he is currently signed to the management company of the veteran Spaniard. Bortoleto, on occasion, has admitted to owing his progression into Formula 1 to the Aston Martin driver. While with Oliver Bearman, the pair largely competed through their formative years in the junior Formula series. The pair was also together on the F2 grid last season, a campaign where Gabriel Bortoleto emerged champion.

Gabriel Bortoleto on whether his relationship with Verstappen would change a title fight

Gabriel Bortoleto also touched on whether his relationship with Max Verstappen will change if they are involved in a title fight. The pair is among the drivers on the grid who are often spotted together.

Bortoleto, who spoke on the Beyond the Grid podcast, detailed how he was certain the dynamics between them would certainly change if they were locked in a title fight. The Brazilian also detailed how the four-time world champion would largely stop offering his several pre-race tips as he often did due to the championship on the line.

“Yes. Absolutely. I mean, he wouldn’t give me the tools, the tips he gives, probably because we are fighting, but this is normal, it’s our profession. And that’s what we do,” said Bortoleto.

“And I still believe we would be respectful to each other, friends, and I don’t think we would be practising as much as we do together anymore, because I wouldn’t want him to see some things and he wouldn’t want me to see other things.”

Max Verstappen and Gabriel Bortoleto are often involved in pre-race simulations ahead of a Grand Prix. Verstappen often shares details about the circuits and the best way to maximize results around them with the young driver.

They also engage in several virtual races together. However, their first real on-track battle in a Formula 1 race was at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Verstappen was stuck behind the Suaber driver for much of his first stint during the Budapest race.

