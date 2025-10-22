Gambling platform that used Lewis Hamilton's picture faces ban on advertisement

The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned the use of Lewis Hamilton's image by the gambling site, Kwiff. The gambling platform had made a post on X ahead of the 2024 British GP, where the seven-time champion was pictured, potentially attracting minors to access the website.

Hamilton is one of the most influential motorsport figures in the world. So, in the buildup to the 2024 British GP, Kwiff had made a post on X featuring the Briton along with an 18+ symbol and BeGambleAware.org logo, as the post read:

"A potentially huge weekend for Sir Lewis Hamilton ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone [race car emoji] #F1"

However, a researcher from the University of Bristol complained to the ASA about the advertisement appealing to a younger audience and potentially driving them to betting websites. The matter was then taken into consideration, and the website was held guilty and concluded that the advertisement was irresponsible and had breached the code, as the final statement read:

"The ad must not appear again in its current form. We told Eaton Gate Gaming Ltd t/a Kwiff not to include a person or character who had strong appeal to those under 18 years of age."

Has Lewis Hamilton partnered with any gambling platform in his F1 career?

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of the United States - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton knows about the power he holds and has often spoken about how he would continue to stand for the right in every issue. But F1 has a vast history of gambling sponsors being the major players among teams.

This exact situation is still present on the F1 grid with the Sauber squad as its title sponsor for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which is Stake, a well-renowned betting platform.

So, this leads to the question about whether the seven-time champion has joined hands with any gambling platform in his racing career. Though the answer might be a simple no, Hamilton has been open to collaborating with trading companies.

Last year, the 40-year-old became the global brand ambassador of Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), and shared his excitement to partner up with the online trading platform (via CFI):

"I'm excited to join CFI as their Global Brand Ambassador. This partnership aligns with our shared drive for excellence and innovation. Just as I strive for peak performance in everything I do, I am impressed by CFI's dedication to provide best-in-class tools and conditions for their clients. Together, we aim to inspire and have a positive impact, and I'm looking forward to empowering their global community."

While online trading and gambling are two different spheres, similar warnings and loom around the trading realm.

