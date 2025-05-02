"Gawd help us": Veteran F1 journalist reacts to Miami GP signing an extension until 2041

While F1 looks to change up the calendar for the races in the upcoming seasons, the Miami Grand Prix has been able to land a massive contract extension. The American race is generally not well received by some in the F1 sphere due to the race being viewed by them an entertainment fest, which seemingly led a veteran F1 journalist to share a damning message on X while reacting to the race securing an extension.

Ad

The Miami Grand Prix made its debut on the F1 calendar in 2022. The 3.363-mile track saw multiple battles in the inaugural race, but Max Verstappen prevailed to victory.

The race then made another appearance on the 2023 calendar, which was again won by the Red Bull driver. However, the 2024 race saw the change of guard as Lando Norris won the race after a safety car period livened up the race.

Despite the racing action in the past few years, fans have been critical of the track and the racing spectacle at the venue. Moreover, witnessing the track secure another 10-year extension, veteran F1 journalist Maurice Hamilton wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Ad

Trending

"Gawd help us."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though Maurice Hamilton's message showcased an F1 group's thoughts on the Grand Prix securing an extension, there are a myriad of views of the paddock figures that have been shared over the years.

How have F1's icons reacted to the Miami Grand Prix's place on the F1 calendar

Yuki Tsunoda at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

The Miami Grand Prix has garnered various views in its three-year stint on the racing calendar. However, the event has been an eyesore for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who said (via GPBlog):

Ad

'It probably ranks at the bottom of my favorite circuits."

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso did not have great words to say for the Miami International Autodrome either, and claimed (via Motorsport.com):

"I think the part of the track from Turn 12 to 15 is probably not really made for these Formula 1 cars, but it’s the same for everybody. You just try to survive that sector but it’s not really a sector where you can push or find a tenth of a second or something like that, you just go in the middle of the track and it’s not super interesting."

Ad

However, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is happy with the circuit running a Grand Prix till 2041, and said (via Formula 1):

"Extending this agreement until 2041 is a strategic milestone of enormous importance, which strengthens our presence in America and consolidates the ever-deepening bond with our fan base there, which is constantly growing and passionate like never before."

The Miami Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on May 4 as the paddock awaits to crown the winner of the sixth round of the championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More