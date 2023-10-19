"Gee Gee Gee Oi Oi Oi" - Daniel Ricciardo's hilarious post-qualifying team radio after 2017 F1 US GP

Daniel Ricciardo has always been a lively character in Formula 1. With his quirky acts on the paddock during race weekends and his beaming face, Ricciardo is one of the most interesting and fan-favorite drivers. In the upcoming 2023 F1 USA GP, Daniel Ricciardo returns to the grid with AlphaTauri. However, he has been loving races in America for quite some time now.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Formula 1 recently posted a hilarious clip of Daniel Ricciardo's evergreen enthusiasm at the end of the qualifying session of the 2017 F1 USA GP. After he clocked in a decent time, his race engineer started debriefing him about it and how he finished fourth. However, Daniel Ricciardo was so escatistic that he kept making hilarious sounds, cutting his team members off.

His race engineer stated:

"Ok, P4, mate. Nice job. You did exactly...exactly the same thing as Raikkonen, but you did it 20 seconds earlier. Finishing order: Hamilton...."

While the Honey Badger kept cutting him off:

"**** yes boys! **** yes! Gee Gee Gee Oi Oi Oi Oi!! Do you want me to keep going? Oi Oi Oi Gee Gee Gee Gee Gee!!"

Unfortunately, Daniel Ricciardo's race at the 2017 F1 USA GP was not as exciting as the qualifying, as the Australian's car suffered an engine issue. 2017 was Ricciardo's last year at Red Bull, after which he left for Renault. Eventually, he returned to the Red Bull umbrella after having a poor stint at McLaren in 2022.

He is currently racing for AlphaTauri and will be returning to the grid in the 2023 F1 USA GP after a severe hand injury at the Dutch GP.

Daniel Ricciardo is delighted to return and race at Austin

Daniel Ricciardo will soon take back his seat from interim driver Liam Lawson in AlphaTauri at the 2023 F1 USA GP. The Australian has been out for five races due to a serious hand injury he encountered at the Dutch GP.

Speaking to the media, he explained how his hand feels much better and that he was able to drive and handle loads on the simulator. Furthermore, he dove deep into the type of circuit Austin has and how he enjoys it.

"It's good to be back! My hand is much better, and the simulator was a useful way of assessing it. I’ve always enjoyed Austin. It’s very unique for a modern-day circuit, and the undulations and bumps mean it's physical. It does beat you up, but I think I like that," said Ricciardo.

Only time will tell how the Honey Badger will perform after having such a unique season where he replaced Nyck de Vries after the Belgian GP but was soon sidelined due to his injury, only to make a second comeback in the USA GP.