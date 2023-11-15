General Motors registers to join F1 as a power unit manufacturer for the 2028 season

American automotive giant General Motors (GM) could be on its way to join F1 as a power unit manufacturer starting from the 2028 season. GM formally registered itself as a power unit manufacturer for the 2028 season, eyeing a move to Formula 1 very soon.

Known to be the owner of juggernaut car manufacturers like Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac, GM could be a part of Formula 1 sport's new technical regulations from 2026.

GM's decision to join the FIA has been facilitated by Andretti. The latter, who has been intending to join the F1 grid as the 11th team, recently secured approval from the FIA. This has paved the way for GM to enter Formula 1.

Although this leaves Andretti to go through a string of processes before joining the motorsports competition on a formal basis, General Motors could see itself playing a crucial role on the grid irrespective of Andretti's future.

General Motors president reacts to the news of GM joining F1 in 2028

Mark Reuss, the President of GM, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming move.

"We are thrilled that our new Andretti Cadillac F1 entry will be powered by a GM power unit," he said (via Motorsports).

Reuss highlighted the company's confidence in developing a successful power unit:

"With our deep engineering and racing expertise, we're confident we'll develop a successful power unit for the series, and position Andretti Cadillac as a true works team."

The new regulations, set to debut in 2026, will introduce the concept of hybrid engines and will target the usage of electricity and fully sustainable fuels. Shedding light on the technological developments that General Motors would be focused on, Reuss said:

"Engineering a F1 power unit will advance GM's expertise in areas including electrification, hybrid technology, sustainable fuels, high efficiency internal combustion engines, advanced controls and software systems."

He continued:

"We will run with the very best, at the highest levels, with passion and integrity that will help elevate the sport for race fans around the world."

Speaking on GM's future in F1 and its partnership with Andretti, Reuss added:

"GM is committed to partnering with Andretti to race in Formula 1. The collaboration between Andretti-Cadillac brings together two unique entities built for racing, both with long pedigrees of success in motorsport globally."

Choosing to enter Formula 1 in 2028 will also pave the way for a potential Ford vs GM rivalry inside the FIA doors. It remains to be seen what the future holds for one of the biggest automotive manufacturers in the Formula 1 world.