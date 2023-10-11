"George Best without the alcohol" - Max Verstappen compared to the football legend by Eddie Jordan

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan recently compared Max Verstappen to late football legend George Best, saying that he is in a 'different league.'

Verstappen snatched his third consecutive world championship after winning in Qatar. It was an iconic moment for him and Red Bull, who were crowned the constructors' champions earlier this season.

The Dutchman has been ruthless throughout this Formula 1 season and broke multiple records in the amazingly fast RB19. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Verstappen has become the face of the sport in recent years.

Comparing him to footballers, Eddie Jordan stated that Max Verstappen is similar to George Best, but without the alcohol. As quoted by PlanetF1, he said:

"To put everything into context, it’s George Best without the alcohol, without the birds, without this and that. This guy is in a different league and we have to own up to that."

Jordan further compared Verstappen to other football legends like Lionel Messi, stating:

"Sometimes you look at Messi and you think ‘My God, how did he score that goal?’ Forget Ronaldo for a moment, or Maradona."

Best was a legendary Irish footballer, who played over 650 games in his senior career, representing multiple clubs, including Manchester United.

Unfortunately, he also suffered from alcoholism for large parts of his adult life, which majorly contributed to his death in 2005 due to lung infection and multiple organ failure.

Eddie Jordan impressed with Max Verstappen's simulator practice

Max Verstappen has a keen interest in sim racing and there have been claims that it has played a big role in the Dutchman mastering the sport in real life.

The 26-year-old can be seen in iRacing tournaments regularly. Even when he is not racing in real life, he is known to hop onto his simulator rig to practice for an upcoming F1 race.

This makes his workings and practice much different than any other driver on the grid. This dedication of his towards racing was recently pointed out by Eddie Jordan, who also mentioned that Verstappen is 'dedicated' to dominating.

PlanetF1 quoted Jordan as saying:

"This guy [Verstappen] is so special, he’s so dedicated, he’s so committed at everything. It’s almost boring because he’s in the simulator. Right now today he’s going through exactly the corners, the turns, how he can go quicker in Austin the next race, and so forth."

"He’s that dedicated to the job of dominating, and that’s what he is doing," he added.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have won both world championships this season and with five races remaining, there might be a chance for some other team to put in a victory other than RBR. Ferrari did the job earlier in Singapore, but the car was seemingly slow in Qatar.