George Russell approves of F1 reporter’s harsh but blatant verdict of Mercedes’ performance in Monza

George Russell reacted after a reporter commented on the lack of race pace Mercedes showcased during the 2025 F1 Italian GP. The race turned out to be yet another disappointment for the Brackley-based outfit, as Russell failed to make any overtakes throughout the race.

He was prepared to start the race in P5 and was expected to move up a few places. However, he failed to make any overtakes. The pace deficit in the Mercedes was quite visible as Russell struggled to overtake Charles Leclerc with DRS assist. He remained stuck in the same position throughout the race and grabbed 10 points for the team.

When asked about the race, George Russell mentioned that he was "speechless." Replying to this, the reporter joked that he was "speechless and speedless" in the race, which the Briton found hilarious.

Reporter: "What are your first words after the race?"

George Russell: [shrugging] "Speechless. Pretty lonely-"

"Speechless and SPEEDless?" The reporter emphasized.

"Yeah! That's a nice one," Russell reacted.

Mercedes is in a battle with Ferrari for second place in the Constructors' World Championship. Although they did manage to close the gap to the team, especially after their double DNF in the Netherlands earlier, the Italian GP turned out to be rather disappointing.

"Bit of a shame": George Russell as Mercedes fails to push Ferrari behind in championship standings

Although Ferrari was far from being the fastest car on the track, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton did manage to clinch P4 and P6, sandwiching George Russell. Meanwhile, the latter's rookie teammate, Kimi Antonelli, was given a five-second time penalty, which moved him back in the final race results, and he could only grab two points from the race.

The gap between the two teams increased to twenty points, with the Italian outfit taking the lead from Mercedes. Russell, however, mentioned that he was "satisfied" with the race result as there wasn't much that the team could've extracted from the car.

"It was bit of a shame to lose more ground to Ferrari in the Constructors'. I was pretty satisfied with the race, there's nothing more really we could have done," he told the media.

While the dominating McLaren will have a chance to seal the Constructors' Championship in Baku next, the deciding factor for the runners-up spot will be a long challenge between Ferrari and Mercedes. With eight races to go, the teams have showcased almost similar levels of performance on the track, which could make the battle more interesting.

