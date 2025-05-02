George Russell has a blunt response to the FIA president's recent announcement

Mercedes driver George Russell claimed that he would only comment on the driver conduct rules after they are relaxed, as announced by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Ahead of the 2025 season, the sport's governing body had announced strict sporting regulations that gave huge financial and sporting punishments to drivers whose actions and words go against the rules and can cause harm to the FIA and its members.

For the last couple of years, the FIA and the drivers have been butting heads over issues like swearing and consistent rules regarding racing. Many drivers and teams had expressed their displeasure over the new sporting regulations, with several fans terming it harsh.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Ben Sulayem had mentioned that they would work on relaxing some of the stricter rules. However, speaking in the pre-race press conference, George Russell, who also heads the GPDA [Grand Prix Drivers Association], was apprehensive about the FIA President's promises and had a blunt response:

"Obviously, we want to see these things put into action rather than saying "we're considering things" – you know, we all consider a lot of things. We’re clear we want changes, and once they are implemented, then we’ll comment. But for the time being, it’s being considered. So those words don’t mean anything until the change has been made."

Last year, George Russell, along with all the drivers, wrote an open letter to the FIA President expressing their displeasure over some of Ben Sulayem's comments and actions and demanding an open dialogue on issues related to the sport.

George Russell provides an update on his conversation with the FIA President

Mercedes driver George Russell revealed that he and the FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, had not had any contact ever since the GPDA wrote an open letter last year.

Speaking to the media in Miami, the 27-year-old spoke on the subject and said:

"I mean, collectively, we've not spoken any further since the open letter that was sent out. So, whether that is the response – I'm not too sure. As I said, it’ll be great if changes were made and the drivers were at least heard.

"I think it's just in the best interest for the sport and ensuring that some common sense is applied to these situations. As I said, I think all of us, we can comment on it when we see the action being taken rather than just the consideration."

On the track, it has been a positive start to the Mercedes driver's season as he scored three podiums from the first five races and sits in P4 in the drivers' championship. George Russell is yet to win a race in the 2025 season, with his P2 finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix being his best result thus far.

