George Russell claims Mercedes have 'a good problem' to solve despite limitations 

George Russell claims that while their 2023 challenger, the W14, is unbalanced mid-corner, the limitation is a 'good problem' to have compared to the woes they faced in 2022. The Briton claims the team has made a step in the right direction and is working on fixing their balance issues.

Russell claims the team is where they expected to be at this time of the year, after taking part in the first two days of the 2023 pre-season testing in Bahrain. The team worked all through last year to bridge their gap to Ferrari and Red Bull after the W13 was plagued with porpoising from the start of last season.

George Russell claims that their current problems are minor compared to last year, when they instantly knew they had failed to understand the new aerodynamic regulations.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Russell said about the team's progress:

“I think it’s no secret when you’re watching the onboard videos that we are struggling a little bit with the balance, struggling a lot in the mid-corner. But I think it’s a balance that is probably easier to solve than what we had last year. So even though there’s still a limitation, let’s say it’s a good problem to have."

The team doesn't appear to be topping the time charts in pre-season testing this year. But they have made remarkable progress in trying to make it back to the top of the sport.

George Russell claims his maiden victory in Brazil was more important than trumping Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes driver George Russell thinks that his maiden victory in Brazil was more significant than beating Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings. The Briton delivered the Silver Arrows' only win of the 2022 season, whilst managing to outscore seven-time world champion Hamilton.

Mercedes had a 2022 to forget given their dismal form in the first half of the year. The team's 2022 challenger, the W13, was plagued with porpoising from pre-season testing, meaning that they were out of the title battle from the very beginning of the season.

Russell managed to make the best of a bad situation for the team, winning the 2022 Brazilian GP in Sao Paolo in triumphant fashion. Also, he outscored the sport's most successful driver Lewis Hamilton.

Despite beating the seven-time world champion in the drivers' standings at the end of the year, the 25-year-old believes his win in Brazil was a lot more significant for him and his team.

Speaking to AMuS, George Russell said:

“For me, this victory in Brazil was more important than the points classification. At the end of the day, nobody remembers that I beat Lewis on points. I only finished fourth, so no-man’s land.”

It will be interesting to see which one of the Mercedes drivers emerge victorious should the team deliver a championship-winning car over the course of the 2023 season.

