George Russell comes clean on girlfriend Carmen Mundt 'pressuring' him to master a particular skill

In an introductory video with F1, George Russell revealed that his girlfriend Carmen Mundt is pressuring him to learn Spanish. Carmen is originally from Spain before she moved to the UK for higher studies and met Russell.

Russell is set to be promoted as Mercedes' lead driver in the 2025 F1 season after Lewis Hamilton quit the team to join Scuderia Ferrari. Since joining the Silver Arrows in 2022, he has consistently performed, taking Hamilton head-on in qualifying sessions.

The 2025 season is due to begin on March 16 in Melbourne, where the Australian Grand Prix is scheduled. With less than two weeks left for the season-opening race, F1 shot an introductory video with all the 10 drivers of the grid.

The producers asked every driver to name one skill they would love to master apart from the art of racing. George Russell made a major revelation, featuring his longtime girlfriend Carmen Mundt. Responding to the producer's question, Russell said:

"Probably pressured by my girlfriend is to learn Spanish."

Carmen Mundt was born in Spain in 1998 and spent her childhood in the same country. She moved to the UK to pursue a business management and finance degree from the University of Westminster.

During her time in London, she was introduced to Russell by a common friend, and the friendship soon turned into a romantic relationship. The couple has been dating for the last five years and are often seen together on race weekends.

Carmen worked in the finance industry before quitting and moving in with Russell in Monaco. She is now pursuing content creation full-time and supporting her boyfriend through the high-pressure F1 season.

George Russell is waiting for his opportunity to become a world champion

George Russell at 2025 F1 Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain (Image Source: Getty)

George Russell has been racing in F1 since 2019 but is yet to win a world championship. The past four years were dominated by Max Verstappen as he won four back-to-back titles. However, with Russell taking over the role of Mercedes' senior driver, he expects his time to come soon.

Talking to BBC Sport, he said (via F1's official website):

“I know my time will come. And I've just got to ensure that I keep on performing. And whether it's this year or next year, it'll come. And if I keep delivering those results, as I did over these last three years against the best driver of all time, I believe I will get myself in the fight and hopefully a World Championship to my name."

George Russell had a good season in 2024, beating his former teammate Lewis Hamilton in 19 of the 23 qualifying sessions. With that confidence, he is set to embark on a new journey with Mercedes.

