George Russell discloses Sebastian Vettel's future with GPDA still under the scanner as timeline set for the German to take a final call

George Russell recently spoke about how Sebastian Vettel is still on the radar for becoming a part of the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers' Association). Even after retiring from F1, Vettel was approached for several posts in the sport simply because he is well versed in the ins and outs of Formula One.

Speaking to PlanetF1 about Sebastian Vettel's return to F1 as part of the GPDA, George Russell stated how the German has taken time away from the sport and ventured into other projects of his interest.

“I think there were a few chats with Sebastian at the start of the year. And I think it’s important for him to have some time off away from the sport. He’s got a few projects ongoing on the side, and we’ll probably touch base again at the end of this year to see where he’s at with that,” he said.

Russell then praised Vettel for the person he is and how he has brilliant ideas that could help the sport and the drivers' organization.

“Ultimately, it’s totally in his hands. It’d be amazing for Sebastian to stay in the sport in some regard because he is a really brilliant person and has got a lot of great ideas and could do a lot of good for the sport. But equally, after some success and so long in the sport, he probably wants to spend a bit more time at home,” Russell added.

George Russell himself is the director of GPDA, who worked with Sebastian Vettel for the organization before the latter's retirement. The former Aston Martin driver has been the director of GPDA ever since 2010 and thus could very well be the best person to take up the job again.

George Russell on his contract extension with Mercedes

Apart from Lewis Hamilton, George Russell also extended his contract with Mercedes until 2025. The British driver has driven for the Silver Arrows for nearly two years now and has been performing extremely well, especially considering that he is teamed up with a seven-time world champion.

Reminiscing about his connection with Mercedes for several years, Russell said:

"It's been really special for me because I've been a part of this team since 2016, joined officially in 2017, and just come such a long way and had so much from everybody, obviously Toto at the helm. Just really excited for the years to come."

It is clear that George Russell will be the future of Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton is mainly aiming to clinch another world title before hanging up his F1 boots for good.