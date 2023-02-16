“George Russell done dirty”: Pierre Gasly’s NSFW comment on Mercedes driver’s Instagram has internet on its knees

Pierre Gasly's slight NSFW comment on George Russell's Instagram post about the Mercedes W14 has the internet in splits.

The Frenchman commented "Once you go black..." on Russell's post, making a sexual innuendo on the occasion of Mercedes' 2023 challenger reveal.

The Brackley-based squad are touted to be title challengers in 2023 after a dismal season last year where they managed to win only one race. Their 2022 challenger, the W13, was riddled with porpoising from pre-season testing days, but the team managed to rectify their problems towards the end of the season.

George Russell also managed to outscore his teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton over the course of the year, proving his worth to the Silver Arrows from the get-go. Gasly, on the other hand, has switched teams from AlphaTauri to Alpine, where he will star alongside long-time rival and fellow compatriot Esteban Ocon.

It will be interesting to see how George Russell fares in a car capable of challenging for the title.

The car was launched on Russell's 25th birthday, with the team choosing to return to their iconic black livery after one unsuccessful season with a silver car. Gasly commented on the Briton's post with an old sexual innuendo, resulting in hilarious reactions from fans.

Fans react to Pierre Gasly's comment on George Russell's post

As can be expected from the internet, most people gasped when they saw the Frenchman's comment. Pierre Gasly's comment was most well-received, with most users laughing at the joke made by the Frenchman.

One fan on Twitter made a rather cheeky pun about the situation. They said:

"George Russell done dirty by Pierre Gasly on Instagram"

Another fan cheekily brought up that everything they know about Pierre Gasly is against their will - due to the sly comments the Frenchman often makes on social media. They wrote:

"Everything I know about Pierre Gasly I learned against my will"

Another fan rejoiced in the fact that Pierre Gasly reminded them of Lewis Hamilton in his younger days, calling him 'unhinged'. Hamilton is known to be one of the cheekiest members on the grid and used to make sly comments from time to time in the early part of his career. The fan wrote:

"Pierre Gasly reminds me of young Lewis. He's so unhinged"

The banter between various drivers has always been well-received by fans of the sport due to the wide scope of social media in today's times. It remains to be seen how George Russell and Mercedes will fare in the 2023 F1 season.

