George Russell drops 2-word reaction to Mercedes' 5-year throwback post of his debut with the team

Mercedes driver George Russell reacted to the German team's throwback post about his Mercedes debut that took place five years ago. The British driver had been part of the Brackley-based outfit's Junior team since 2017, and he repaid the faith by becoming only the second driver to win F3 and F2 in back-to-back campaigns after Charles Leclerc.

Ad

Russell made his debut in F1 with Williams at the start of the 2019 season and managed to impress many on the grid with his eye-catching performances over one lap in Hungary and in the race in Germany.

The Brit continued to showcase his talent during qualifying in 2020 and got a last-minute call-up to Mercedes to replace an ailing Lewis Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Despite having no experience in the car, George Russell dominated his much-established teammate Valtteri Bottas in the race and finished in P5.

Ad

Trending

On their social media platform, Instagram, Mercedes posted a series of pictures from the Brit's debut with them, which was later reshared on Instagram stories by Russell with a two-word reaction to his first race with the German team, saying:

"Time Flies."

George Russell comments on Mercedes' Story...Credits-Instagram

In a separate post on Instagram, the 27-year-old shared his own experience of jumping in the W11 last minute and reflected:

Ad

"Heading into the Bahrain GP, I was reminded that it was 5 years ago when I had my first-ever race for the team. Getting my first chance to fight for a win in F1 was a moment I always dreamt of and always believed would come. Still to this day, the W11 is the best car I have ever driven, absolutely insanely fast!

Ad

"One unfortunate pitstop and one puncture later, victory was gone but I knew our time would come again. F1 isn’t an easy sport, but moments such as these remind me of what we are all capable of and excite me for the future!! Cheers for 5 years team and let’s keep on pushing @mercedesamgf1 👊"

Ad

Ad

George Russell made his full-season debut with Mercedes at the start of 2022, replacing Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes F1 director passes a glowing review of George Russell

Mercedes Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin stated that he believed that George Russell had "stepped up" in his role as Mercedes's senior driver since Lewis Hamilton left the German team at the end of the 2024 season. Speaking with F1.com in Japan, Shovlin heaped praise on the Brit and said:

Ad

"I would say that George has stepped up into that role. We always knew he was quick but, in his own approach, he has brought a confidence and a calmness this year that's working very well for us."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, too, was full of praise for George Russell in the 2025 season. According to the Mercedes team principal, the 27-year-old is "one of the top three" on the grid. The Brit has two P3 finishes to his name in Australia and China. Russell is in the fourth position in the drivers' standings post his P5 finish in Japan, ahead of his teammate Kimi Antonelli.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More