George Russell drops 2-word reaction to Mercedes' 5-year throwback post of his debut with the team

Mercedes driver George Russell reacted to the German team's throwback post about his Mercedes debut that took place five years ago. The British driver had been part of the Brackley-based outfit's Junior team since 2017, and he repaid the faith by becoming only the second driver to win F3 and F2 in back-to-back campaigns after Charles Leclerc.
Russell made his debut in F1 with Williams at the start of the 2019 season and managed to impress many on the grid with his eye-catching performances over one lap in Hungary and in the race in Germany.
The Brit continued to showcase his talent during qualifying in 2020 and got a last-minute call-up to Mercedes to replace an ailing Lewis Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Despite having no experience in the car, George Russell dominated his much-established teammate Valtteri Bottas in the race and finished in P5.
On their social media platform, Instagram, Mercedes posted a series of pictures from the Brit's debut with them, which was later reshared on Instagram stories by Russell with a two-word reaction to his first race with the German team, saying:
"Time Flies."
In a separate post on Instagram, the 27-year-old shared his own experience of jumping in the W11 last minute and reflected:
"Heading into the Bahrain GP, I was reminded that it was 5 years ago when I had my first-ever race for the team. Getting my first chance to fight for a win in F1 was a moment I always dreamt of and always believed would come. Still to this day, the W11 is the best car I have ever driven, absolutely insanely fast!
"One unfortunate pitstop and one puncture later, victory was gone but I knew our time would come again. F1 isn’t an easy sport, but moments such as these remind me of what we are all capable of and excite me for the future!! Cheers for 5 years team and let’s keep on pushing @mercedesamgf1 👊"
George Russell made his full-season debut with Mercedes at the start of 2022, replacing Valtteri Bottas.
Mercedes F1 director passes a glowing review of George Russell
Mercedes Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin stated that he believed that George Russell had "stepped up" in his role as Mercedes's senior driver since Lewis Hamilton left the German team at the end of the 2024 season. Speaking with F1.com in Japan, Shovlin heaped praise on the Brit and said:
"I would say that George has stepped up into that role. We always knew he was quick but, in his own approach, he has brought a confidence and a calmness this year that's working very well for us."
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, too, was full of praise for George Russell in the 2025 season. According to the Mercedes team principal, the 27-year-old is "one of the top three" on the grid. The Brit has two P3 finishes to his name in Australia and China. Russell is in the fourth position in the drivers' standings post his P5 finish in Japan, ahead of his teammate Kimi Antonelli.