George Russell drops 2-word reaction to Mercedes dropping the new apparel

Mercedes driver George Russell gave a short and sweet reaction to the German team dropping its new apparel with Adidas ahead of the 2025 season. The British driver will start his fourth season with the Brackley-based outfit this year, having first joined them in 2022 after his three-year stint with the Williams F1 team.

The 26-year-old will graduate to a new role within the outfit after the departure of his former teammate Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season. The three-time F1 race winner will be the team leader of Mercedes as his new teammate Kimi Antonelli will learn the ropes in his rookie year in 2025.

With the exit of Hamilton from Mercedes, the German team also ended its ties with Puma and Tommy Hilfiger as its apparel partners and joined hands with global sports giants Adidas for 2025.

On his Instagram Story, George Russell reposted the team's post featuring him and Kimi Antonelli in the team's new kits and gave a two-word reaction, saying:

"Three Stripes."

Snapshot of George Russell's story...Credits-Instagram (@georgerussell63)

Commenting on the new apparel, the British driver said (GPBlog):

"It's incredible for us as a team to work with a brand like Adidas that truly understands what it is like to operate at the highest levels in sport. Their knowledge, expertise, and attention to detail is something that is only going to benefit us as a team and hopefully give us an advantage as we set out to fight for race wins and championships, both this season and beyond."

George Russell finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton in two of their three seasons together and comprehensively outperformed the seven-time F1 world champion in the latter's final year in 2025.

George Russell provides an update on his goals in F1

Mercedes driver George Russell stated that he was ready to become a world champion and believed that the German team was ready as well to return back to glory. Speaking with Sky F1, the King's Lynn-born native said:

“Yeah, absolutely. I feel ready, everybody in the team is so motivated, and I feel that these years, sort of in trial and error, that every time we’ve had a chance to win, we’ve won.

“And that’s what gives me the optimism that if we do have the car, we can achieve it. So, we’re working as hard as we can for it to be this year. But everybody is fully on board and it’s going to be an exciting season.”

Russell finished the 2024 season P6 in the drivers' championship as he won two races last year, the same as Hamilton. However, he was disqualified from the Belgian GP and lost his victory after his W15 was found to be 1.5 kg underweight post-race.

