George Russell drops 3-word reaction to Fernando Alonso having his picture on his phonecase

F1 star George Russell and Fernando Alonso arrived in the paddock at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Thursday, October 23, for the media day ahead of the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix. The Aston Martin star was seen walking into the paddock with a phone that had Russell's picture on it, and the Mercedes driver dropped a reaction to the same.Fernando Alonso and George Russell have a relatively good relationship with the 2024 Australian GP shenanigans, where the Spaniard lifted into a corner entry, leading to the Briton spinning out, resulting in their lowest points. Nonetheless, the two have been on good terms.With the Mexican GP on the horizon, Alonso arrived in the paddock for the media day. As the Aston Martin driver walked into the paddock, some of the images taken of the Spaniard had him talking on the phone, which also revealed what his phone case was.The eagle-eyed caught that the phone case had an image of Fernando Alonso and George Russell on it. The same was posted by multiple accounts on social media, including Motorsport.com’s official account on Instagram.The Mercedes driver took notice of Alonso's phone case and shared Motorsport’s post on his Instagram story. Russell reacted with a three-word caption to the phone case, which read,“Impeccable taste mate😂” followed by mentioning Fernando Alonso's Instagram account in the storyThe Aston Martin driver went on to share Russell's story on his Instagram account.Image credits: Instagram/@georgerussell63By the looks of it, it seems that the Spaniard has a photocard inside the transparent phone case rather than the image being printed on the case. The photocard was visible from the cutout in the phone case for the MagSafe charging and accessories.“We've got a good relationship, but a phone case relationship? No!”: George Russell was in disbelief when questioned about Fernando Alonso having his picture on his phone case Mercedes F1 team's official account on Instagram uploaded a video, where George Russell was questioned about Alonso's decision to have him on his phone case. The Mercedes driver was walking into the paddock when one of the members from the social media team informed Russell about Alonso's phone case, and recorded the interaction.“Hey George! I saw a picture of Fernando’s phone case. There's a picture of you on it,” said a Mercedes team member to RussellThe Mercedes driver was in disbelief and was then asked whether he had anything to add to it.“That must be a miss. Is it real or is it…? What, me only? I mean me and Fernando are, we've got a good relationship but phone case relationship? No!”. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeorge Russell started last week's British GP in P4 and finished the race in P6 after being overtaken by Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri on the first lap, and failing to repass them for the remainder of the race. The Briton currently sits P4 in the championship behind Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen.