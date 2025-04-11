George Russell drops 4-word reaction to latest Mercedes post

With the first triple-header of the 2025 F1 season already underway, Mercedes posted an image on their Instagram for their driver lineup for the Bahrain Grand Prix, and George Russell gave his reaction. The 5.4-kilometer circuit will host a myriad of young drivers in the 2025 challengers, and Russell hyped up his team to get on with the weekend.

The 27-year-old made his debut in 2019 and has been loyal to the Mercedes family since his junior category days. He is now the oldest driver in the German giant's F1 fleet.

With the new role he has found himself in, the team decided to prioritize Kimi Antonelli to get a grasp on the W16. Meanwhile, George Russell sat out for the FP1 session at Bahrain, replaced by Frederik Vesti.

This schedule was announced ahead of the weekend in the Middle East, and to showcase it, the team posted the roster of drivers they will bring to the Bahrain GP weekend.

Subsequently, Russell reacted to the post on his story and wrote:

"Let's do this, team."

George Russell's Instagram story on April 11 | Source: Instagram/@georgerussell63

The three-time race winner has an 18-year-old Antonelli to contend with during the 2025 season.

How is George Russell stacking up against rookie Kimi Antonelli?

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at the F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

While George Russell had to spend three years at Williams to earn a promotion up to Mercedes, the same cannot be said for rookie Kimi Antonelli. The teenager was given the immediate call-up to the senior team immediately after his F2 campaign, showcasing the team's confidence in the young driver.

Moreover, in the three race weekends held so far, the 18-year-old has scored 30 points. This trend might continue to raise concerns for Russell, as the Italian driver has started his season off to a great start.

Anyhow, George Russell has upped his game in comparison to Antonelli and has already scored 50 percent more points than him. The young Italian driver is aware of the experience advantage his senior teammate has, and said (via Formula 1):

"I think, now he (Russell) has quite a bit of experience with the car [and] in F1 in general, the main difference is you can see the confidence he has; especially he knows how to place the car, and also where the car is going to end up in a corner while pushing."

"So there’s a lot of knowledge and confidence [there] as well, but I think Suzuka was a really big step for me in terms of confidence and understanding the car, so I’m really looking forward to this weekend because obviously it is a track that I know."

The Silver Arrows will be looking to bag another good result at the Bahrain Grand Prix with two promising drivers.

