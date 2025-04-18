George Russell drops cryptic response when questioned about his rumored $30M worth contract extension with Mercedes

George Russell has hinted at his possible extension with Mercedes with a cryptic reaction to rumors during the Saudi Arabian GP. When a reporter asked if speculations of a potential $30 million extension contract are true, Russell said some rumors are reasonably close to reality.
Mercedes is going through a transition phase after Lewis Hamilton left for Ferrari after 11 years of glory. While Russell and 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli were signed for the 2025 season, their contracts are expiring by the end of the year.
According to media rumors, Russell is likely to sign a two-year extension contract with Mercedes with an option to extend until 2028. The deal is reportedly worth around $30 million annually.
Meanwhile, at the Saudi Arabian GP, Russell was asked to clear up the rumors. When a reporter asked him if the $30 million two-year extension reports were true, he said:
"Well, when you said rumors, I didn't really listen so much... a few of them are reasonably close, I guess."
However, George Russell also explained that any contract in F1 could succeed or fall out based on performance.
“Everyone’s got exit clauses; they’ve all got performance clauses. A driver that’s on a three-year contract—it doesn’t really mean anything if they’ve got an exit clause, or the team has an exit clause if the driver doesn’t perform. If you’ve got a contract with a team but the team wants you gone, the team finds a way to get you gone," he added.
Russell also said that he has never discussed a contract with any team before May or June. It generally happens during or after mid-season. Hence, for now, Mercedes appears to be focused on making the most out of the 2025 season. He has started well with three podiums in four races so far.
George Russell shares feelings on the possibility of Mercedes signing Max Verstappen
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen's future is reportedly up in flames. After a fall to P6 at the 2025 Bahrain GP, rumors of his exit from Red Bull have gained steam. While Mercedes is also believed to be a prime contender to sign Verstappen, George Russell is unmoved by speculations.
Talking to Independent.co.uk, he said:
“Why wouldn’t they want to sign Max? It’s totally understandable. He’s the best at the moment. He’s a four-time world champion. That’s not anything against me or Kimi. There are two drivers for every team, and he is one person."
Russell added that his performance is his currency. As long as he is performing well, he has no reason to worry about his future. He also added that contracts mean too little in F1 these days, as performance will ultimately decide whether a driver gets to stay on the grid or not.